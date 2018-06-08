Jennifer Lawrence Used This Shoe Hack to Power Through Foot Blisters on Date With New Boyfriend

Love is in the air this spring for Jennifer Lawrence.

The actress was out and about on a date in New York with her reportedly new boyfriend, Cooke Maroney. Though it was one of their first moments out in public together, there was no pressure between the duo — at least with their attire.

As seen above, Lawrence stepped out in a casual white tee and a relaxed polka-dot skirt. She didn’t opt for heels and decided to walk around in a flat pair of dark oxfords similar to the affordable ones below priced at under $100 online.

Though the star was all smiles in their candid photos, look closely and you’ll notice what appears to be blisters around the back of her ankle and feet. The movie star used a clever style hack to avoid any irritation around the area by placing the pressure of her foot’s heel on the back of the shoe to create an exposed effect similar to slip-on crush-back footwear.

There’s nothing worse than walking around a city with these stinging scrapes, but it seems nothing can bring her down from that honeymoon phase with her new beau.

While Maroney thankfully showed no signs of blistering, it was adorable that he chose to match Lawrence by also putting on a clean white T-shirt. You know what they say…a couple who matches together, stays together. If anything, at least it’s clear these two are on the same page proving they’re relationship is off to a great start.

