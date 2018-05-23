Jennifer Aniston Debuts Summer-Ready Hairstyle in $800 Gucci Loafers

New season, new hair — at least that’s how it went for Jennifer Aniston on Monday.

Even with her low-key ensemble, which included a long coat and cuffed dark jeans, the actress was spotted coming out of a luxury salon in Beverly Hills, Calif., debuting a gorgeous ‘do that’s perfect for the summer. Though not much changed, it’s hard to miss her noticeable set of highlights when clicking through the photos from Twitter below.

Jennifer Aniston was seen leaving the Canalé Salon in Beverly Hills on Monday (May 21, 2018) after a three-hour visit.#JenniferAniston #canalésalon #beverlyhills pic.twitter.com/8DcdFx1oLS — Larie Evangelista (@dheldevil888) May 22, 2018

Another standout part of her look were Aniston’s fancy Gucci black and gold heeled loafers. Her Italian-made pumps are a comfortable, stylish option for a day at the salon, as the shoes are easy to get around in with their 2-inch heels. Plus, they’re easy to slip on and off in case her busy schedule has her racing off to another commitment afterward.

For anyone whois always on the go, these casual pumps — which can be dressed up or down — are the ultimate closet staple. Since it’s a designer pair priced at nearly $800, it makes sense to grab versatile footwear that can be worn on different occasions.

Last weekend, BTS also came through the Billboard Music Awards red carpet decked out in the trendy fashion-forward brand. Most of the band had on white Gucci sneakers, but perhaps a midheel option similar to Aniston’s will make it into the singers’ wardrobes as they continue with their upcoming international tour dates.

Want more?

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox Had a Mini ‘Friends’ Reunion With Tabitha Simmons

Watch Jennifer Aniston Stomp Around in Christian Louboutin Heels in ‘Office Christmas Party’