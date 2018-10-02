Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jack Erwin’s New Men’s Shoe Collection Is Designed With City Life in Mind

By Ella Chochrek
Jack Erwin Chukka Boot
Jack Erwin Reade Chukka Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Erwin

Jack Erwin’s latest collection is all about the city dweller.

In collaboration with multidisciplinary creative agency ARRO Studio, the label is launching two luxe boot styles that combine comfort and elegance for city life. The shoes are intended to take wearers from the office to the city street — combining the comfort and ease of a sneaker with the appropriateness of a dress shoe.

Both styles are handcrafted in Portugal, with leathers sourced from leading European tanneries. The Harrison Chelsea boot features a weather-resistant rubberized leather band that wraps around the outsole to protect from the elements. The boots have a concealed, custom alternating lug-design, a high profile and a traction pattern built to withstand the city streets. The shoes retail for $185.

Jack Erwin Harrison Chelsea Boot
Jack Erwin Harrison Chelsea Boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Erwin

Buy: Jack Erwin Harrison Chelsea Boot $185
Buy it

Another style is a three-eyelet chukka boot called the Reade, which features blade-shaped stitching around the laces and a rubber outsole. Like the Harrison, it features a concealed, custom alternating lug-design, a high profile and a traction pattern. The Reade retails for $145.

Jack Erwin Reade Chukka Boot
Jack Erwin Reade Chukka Boot.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Erwin
Buy: Jack Erwin Reade Chukka Boot $145
Buy it

Launched in 2013 by Lane Gerson and Ariel Nelson, Jack Erwin aims to create beautifully designed and thoughtfully constructed products that men want. The brand began with a direct-to-consumer approach on Jackerwin.com and has since expanded into physical locations, with a flagship on New York’s Madison Avenue and a fitting room in Tribeca.

