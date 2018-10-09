Has Ivanka Trump Found Her New Favorite Flat Shoes?

Ivanka Trump has a new go-to shoe in her closet. President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing black leather pointed-toe flats by designer Jennifer Chamandi.

In May, for instance, she paired the Lorenzo buckled-strap shoes with a red and black dress during the White House Sports and Fitness Day. There, she watched on as kids played soccer, football, golf and more.

Ivanka Trump at the White House field day in May. CREDIT: AP Images

Last month, she sported the style at the NASA Center in Houston and once again in North Carolina just last week.

“It’s great to see women of strong caliber and elegant style, who juggle between family and work, wearing my flats because I designed them for absolute comfort,” said Chamandi. “I can relate as a working mother of twins myself running around between work meetings and children’s activities.”

During her NASA visit, Trump opted for the casual yet sophisticated flats with a white double-breasted pantsuit. And in North Carolina, where she visited recovery sites following Hurricane Florence as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute‬, Trump went office-appropriate wearing black pants and a white blouse with a trench coat and the Jennifer Chamandi shoes.

Ivanka Trump hands out meals to residents impacted from Hurricane Florence on Oct. 3. CREDIT: AP Images

The Lorenzo style, seen on Trump in black leather, is also available in leopard-print calf hair as well as suede starting at $665.

Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo Flats in black leather.

Buy: Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo Flats $665 Buy it

See Ivanka Trump’s best style statements.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Is Ready for Business in a Power Suit and Pumps at the UN

Ivanka Trump Flexes Her Muscles in a Sleeveless Dress & Pumps Striking the Rosie the Riveter Pose

People Are Criticizing Melania Trump’s Africa Tour Outfits — And She’s Firing Back