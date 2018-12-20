How to Pack Your Shoes for Travel

Packing shoes for a vacation can be a nightmare. Not only are shoes are awkward to fit into a suitcase, but they can also be smelly and dirty, which is deeply unfortunate for surrounding clothes. The best way to pack shoes is to position them in a way so they’re nestled together (one shoe’s toe hugs the other pair’s heel). And as for protecting garments against offending odors and grime, there are a range of handy shoe bags and travel cases that are readily available for such situations. Shop these top-rated options from Amazon, below.

HEX Sneaker Duffel Bag

For shorter trips or visits to the gym, try a special sneaker duffel bag. This highly rated option on Amazon features separately lined mesh pockets on each side to keep kicks from getting crushed and stinking up clothes.

HEX sneaker duffel bag. CREDIT: Amazon

Kimiandy Travel Shoe Bags

These waterproof shoe bags will help protect prized pairs from inclement weather during transport, as well as any unfortunate spills that may happen in your luggage.

Kimiandy travel shoe bags

Flight 001 SpacePak Travel Bag

Expertly save space in your suitcase with this handy travel set. Each of the four travel bags is designed with air holes to help you compress clothes and shoes. Not to mention, the bags come with side handles for easy transport.

Flight 001 SpacePak travel bag.

Flight 001 Avionette Check in Suitcase

This suitcase comes with two separate compartments for shoes, plus an add-a-bag strap so you can easily attach your favorite tote.

Flight 001 Avionette check in suitcase.

Adidas 3-Stripes Shoe Bag

Rep the Three Stripes with this logo bag, which comes complete with strategically placed ventilation and a room compartment able to fit up to a size 13 men’s shoe.

Adidas 3-Stripes shoe bag CREDIT: Amazon

Baihoo Large Travel Boot Bags

If you need to pack boots, a pair of tall boot bags — like this Amazon Choice option — is a great go-to.

Baihoo large travel boot bags. CREDIT: Amazon

Dakine Boot Bag

Heading to the mountains this winter? This sturdy style from Dakine, featuring an adjustable strap and handy front pocket made to store small essentials, is perfect for transporting ski or snow boots before and after you hit the slopes.

Dakine boot bag CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

