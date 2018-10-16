6 Ways to Instantly Look Taller Without Wearing Heels

Looking to add some height to your look, but don’t want to suffer from achy arches often associated with wearing heels? Turns out, you can actually look taller with some clever fashion tips — none of which involve a sky-high stiletto.
Wear Vertical Stripes
Vertical stripes draw the eye up and down, creating a lengthening effect. Whether you opt for pants or a full-on jumpsuit, make sure your hemlines cover your ankles to keep the elongated visual going.
Opt for Pointed Toe Flats
Unlike rounded toe options, pointed toe flats elongate the legs. For an even lengthier look, opt for a shoe with a lower vamp to show off more of the foot.
Go for a High Rise
High-waist bottoms, like pencil skirts and jeans, trick your eye into thinking your legs start at a higher point.
Ditch Ankle Straps
Ankle straps cut off the line of the leg. Opt for a pair of standard flats or backless mules to create the illusion of height.
Slip Into Thigh-High Boots
While ankle boots are undoubtedly a fall staple, thigh-high boots create a longer visual line. To amplify the effect, avoid showing a gap of skin with a dress or skirt that boasts a longer hemline that covers the top edge of the boot.
Slip on a Nude Shoe
If you’re able to find a pair of flats that match your skin tone, they’ll also make your legs look miles long.
