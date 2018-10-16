6 Ways to Instantly Look Taller Without Wearing Heels

Looking to add some height to your look, but don’t want to suffer from achy arches often associated with wearing heels? Turns out, you can actually look taller with some clever fashion tips — none of which involve a sky-high stiletto.

Wear Vertical Stripes

Vertical stripes draw the eye up and down, creating a lengthening effect. Whether you opt for pants or a full-on jumpsuit, make sure your hemlines cover your ankles to keep the elongated visual going.

Socialite deep-V jumpsuit. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Opt for Pointed Toe Flats

Unlike rounded toe options, pointed toe flats elongate the legs. For an even lengthier look, opt for a shoe with a lower vamp to show off more of the foot.

Vine Camuto Matilda slingback flat. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Go for a High Rise

High-waist bottoms, like pencil skirts and jeans, trick your eye into thinking your legs start at a higher point.

Halogen metallic pleat midi skirt. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Ditch Ankle Straps

Ankle straps cut off the line of the leg. Opt for a pair of standard flats or backless mules to create the illusion of height.

Louise Et Cie Cela genuine calf hair bow mule. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Slip Into Thigh-High Boots

While ankle boots are undoubtedly a fall staple, thigh-high boots create a longer visual line. To amplify the effect, avoid showing a gap of skin with a dress or skirt that boasts a longer hemline that covers the top edge of the boot.

Chinese Laundry Richie boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Slip on a Nude Shoe

If you’re able to find a pair of flats that match your skin tone, they’ll also make your legs look miles long.

Sam Edelman Rodney. CREDIT: Zappos

CC Corso Como Jullia flats. CREDIT: Zappos

