7 Best Products to Cure Cracked Skin on Your Feet

With summer coming to a close, your feet may be a little worse for wear. And even though your dry, cracked heels won’t be on display during boot season, that doesn’t mean you’ll want to leave the results untreated (because, ouch).

To help bring your feet back to life this season, we’ve rounded up the best products to cure split heels for good. Below, shop all the must-have remedies — some of which you may actually already own.

Pumice Stone

The skin around cracked heels is often thicker and dryer, and tends to split when you apply pressure (e.g., when you’re on your feet all day). Soaking and exfoliating is a great way to help with this. Once you’ve treated your toots to a 20-minute bath, follow up with a pumice stone to remove any hard, dead skin. We recommend this hearty pumice stone made of volcanic rock, which won’t crumble after repeated use.

Pumice Valley natural lava pumice stone.

Electronic Foot File

For an even easier approach, try an electronic foot file to buff away callouses with little to no effort on your part. Earning the title of Amazon Choice, this option from MicroPure is 100 percent waterproof and rechargeable, so you’ll never have deal with the hassle of batteries.

MicroPure electric foot file. CREDIT: Amazon

Heel Balm

Once you’ve soaked and sloughed, moisturizing is the next step. If your cracked heels are more severe, heel balm is a must. Offering prescription strength in an over-the-counter ointment, heel balms are highly concentrated formulas that moisturize, soften and exfoliate all in one. Look for ingredients like urea and salicylic acid — both of which are found in Kerasal’s clinically approved formula — for fast, effective results.

Liquid Bandage

Another potent over-the-counter option, liquid bandage is an antiseptic that helps seal and prevent infection. We love this version from Nexcare, as it comes in a nifty spray formula that’s super-easy to apply when you’re in a rush yet won’t budge like your average Bandaid.

Nexcare liquid bandage. CREDIT: Amazon

Vaseline

For a quick fix you probably already own, try petroleum jelly. As a sealant, it locks in water and the skin’s moisture — so make sure to keep this one handy after you jump out of the shower.

Vaseline petroleum jelly. CREDIT: Amazon

Moisturizing Heel Sleeve

Once you’ve applied your moisturizer of choice, try using gel heel socks to maximize softening benefits. They feature a gel lining to soothe your cracked skin as well as a toeless design to keep your feet cool while you sleep or run errands during the day. We recommend this pair from ZenToes, which is made of an especially breathable cotton for superior comfort.

ZenToes moisturizing heel socks. CREDIT: Amazon

Honey

As a natural alternative, honey has also been proved to help moisturize and heal wounds, as well as prevent infection, thanks to its antibacterial properties. Use it right after your soak or apply it as a foot mask overnight to see the best results. This $12 option, which is also beloved by thousands of reviewers for breakfast time, comes in a 32-ounce size to help you get the most bang for your buck.

Want more?

5 Must-Know Tricks to Make Your Boots More Comfortable This Fall

5 Men’s Versatile Waterproof Boots to Shop for Fall

5 Best Products to Help Treat and Prevent Painful Blisters on Your Feet