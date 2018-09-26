7 Spooky Halloween Shoes for Kids — Starting at $18

Skeletons, spiders and monsters, oh my.

With Halloween right around the corner, your favorite shoe brands are getting into the spirit with delightfully spooky styles for kids. And the best part? These fun and versatile kicks can be worn long after the last piece of trick-or-treat candy has been eaten.

Here are our picks for the most fashionable and festive Halloween shoes around:

1. The Children’s Place Ballet Flat

A whimsical black-cat design adds a playful note to this simple ballet flat, which pairs well with everything from jeans and leggings to dresses.

2. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Shoe

Converse makes its classic Chucks in virtually every color under the rainbow, including this pumpkin-inspired orange shade, which will light up any outfit.

3. Charlotte Olympia Incy Web High-Tops

The British designer spins a web of style on these high-top kicks, part of her Incy children’s collection.

4. Unique Baby Pumpkin Moccasins

Keep your little pumpkin’s toes cozy in these adorable jack-o-lantern-patterned baby booties.



5. Dezzy High-Top Sneakers

A quirky skull print adds a little fright factor to these gender-neutral high-top sneakers.

6. Vans Sk8-Mid Reissue V Sneaker

Vans brings a Frankensteinian monster to life with a pair of creepy eyes and 3D teeth.

7. Native Jefferson Shoe

With its striking swirl of orange and yellow shades, Native’s slip-on style brings to mind a classic Halloween treat: candy corn.

