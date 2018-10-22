You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
5 of the Most Adorable Halloween Costumes for Your Toddler

By Ella Chochrek
peppa pig, halloween, bubble dress, costume
Peppa Pig bubble dress Halloween costume.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Halloween is fast approaching, and it’s not too late to find the perfect costume for your toddler. From fluffy getups that will keep him or her cozy while trick-or-treating to lighter looks that can also work for dress-up, these outfit options are so cute, your tot will want to wear them long after the holiday is over.

Cookie Monster

This unisex costume is easy to quickly zip on over ordinary clothes, making it a great choice if you’re hoping to avoid a last-minute scramble on the way out the door. Pair the look with classic canvas sneakers for extra comfort.

sesame street, cookie monster, costume, halloween
“Sesame Street” Cookie Monster deluxe two-sided plush costume.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Cookie Monster $40
Converse Chuck Taylor low top sneakers.
Converse Chuck Taylor low top sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor $30
Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse is a classic character with instant recognizability. This adorable costume comes with a polka-dot dress and a pair of ears. Keep the pink theme going with a pair of ballet flats in the same shade.

Minnie Mouse Clubhouse Classic Toddler Costume
Minnie Mouse classic toddler costume
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Minnie Mouse $15
Mini Melissa Mini Ultragirl + Minnie
Mini Melissa Mini Ultragirl + Minnie.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Mini Melissa Mini Ultragirl + Minnie $65
Batman

Superhero costumes are a Halloween staple, so why not get your toddler started early by dressing him up as Batman this year? The costume comes with boot tops, but make sure to put on a pair of sturdy sneakers underneath, like this light-up pair.

batman, toddler, costume
Batman toddler costume.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: DC Comics Batman $39
Skechers Kids Erupters II 90553L Lights
Skechers Kids Erupters II 90553L Lights.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Skechers Kids Erupters II $43
Peppa Pig

If your child’s favorite show is “Peppa Pig,” this costume is perfect for your youngster come Halloween. Try this pair of glittery pink sneakers to complete the look.

peppa pig, halloween, bubble dress, costume
“Peppa Pig” bubble dress Halloween costume.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Peppa Pig Bubble Dress $35
Vans Sk8-Hi Zip Sneaker
Vans Sk8-Hi Zip sneaker.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi Zip Sneaker $40
Police Officer

This police officer costume is perfect for any little cop in the making, and it comes with accessories — like a whistle and a walkie-talkie — to make it a fun toy after Halloween’s over.

police man, halloween, costume
Police officer Halloween costume.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Police Dress Up Costume Set $29
Florsheim Kids Berwyn Jr. II
Florsheim Kids Berwyn Jr. II.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vans Sk8-Hi Zip Sneaker $55
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

