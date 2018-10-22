5 of the Most Adorable Halloween Costumes for Your Toddler

Halloween is fast approaching, and it’s not too late to find the perfect costume for your toddler. From fluffy getups that will keep him or her cozy while trick-or-treating to lighter looks that can also work for dress-up, these outfit options are so cute, your tot will want to wear them long after the holiday is over.

Cookie Monster

This unisex costume is easy to quickly zip on over ordinary clothes, making it a great choice if you’re hoping to avoid a last-minute scramble on the way out the door. Pair the look with classic canvas sneakers for extra comfort.

“Sesame Street” Cookie Monster deluxe two-sided plush costume. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Converse Chuck Taylor low top sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse is a classic character with instant recognizability. This adorable costume comes with a polka-dot dress and a pair of ears. Keep the pink theme going with a pair of ballet flats in the same shade.

Minnie Mouse classic toddler costume CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Mini Melissa Mini Ultragirl + Minnie. CREDIT: Zappos

Batman

Superhero costumes are a Halloween staple, so why not get your toddler started early by dressing him up as Batman this year? The costume comes with boot tops, but make sure to put on a pair of sturdy sneakers underneath, like this light-up pair.

Batman toddler costume. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Skechers Kids Erupters II 90553L Lights. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Peppa Pig

If your child’s favorite show is “Peppa Pig,” this costume is perfect for your youngster come Halloween. Try this pair of glittery pink sneakers to complete the look.

“Peppa Pig” bubble dress Halloween costume. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Vans Sk8-Hi Zip sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Police Officer

This police officer costume is perfect for any little cop in the making, and it comes with accessories — like a whistle and a walkie-talkie — to make it a fun toy after Halloween’s over.

Police officer Halloween costume. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Florsheim Kids Berwyn Jr. II. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

5 Stores Where You Can Buy Cheap Shoes for Halloween

7 Adorable Baby Costumes That Will Make Anyone Smile

The Coolest Halloween Costumes for Kids — All Under $50