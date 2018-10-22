5 Stylish Halloween Costumes for Girls — Starting at Just $22

Halloween is almost here, but it’s not too late to find the perfect Halloween costume, whether it’s a classic look or a pop culture-inspired outfit, for your daughter to wear.

Read on to see our favorite stylish costumes for girls this Halloween — as well as the shoes to go with them.

Princess

For little girls, what could be better for Halloween than a classic princess costume? This baby blue dress retails for under $30 and comes with an embellished crown and a matching wand. Pair the look with shiny silver ballet flats for a cute and easy costume.

Melissa & Doug Royal Princess role play set CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Yosi Samra ballet flat. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cowgirl

Take advantage of the fact that the Western look is big for fall ’18 and dress your daughter in a cowgirl outfit for Halloween. The costume comes with a dress, a cowskin-print vest and a cowboy hat, so all you need is a pair of cowboy boots to complete the look. These pink ones go perfectly.

Morph kids’ cowgirl costume. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Old West kids’ boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Wonder Woman

Outfit your child in a Wonder Woman costume inspired by Gal Gadot’s take on the classic character. Complete the look with shiny gold sandals that work just as well for a party as for trick-or-treating.

Wonder Woman kids’ Halloween costume CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Salt Water Sandals by Hoy golden sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cheerleader

This adorable pink cheerleader costume comes with metallic pom poms she can wave around in style this Halloween. Style her hair into high pigtails and have her wear a pair of comfy white sneakers that are also great for gym class long after Halloween is over.

Morph cheerleader costume CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Nike Cortez Basic SL CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

My Little Pony

Regardless of who your daughter’s favorite “My Little Pony” character is, there’s a good chance she can get a dress with the character’s face on it. This “Twilight Sparkle” costume is super cute, and it pairs perfectly with these purple sneakers.

“My Little Pony” Twilight Sparkle costume. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star seasonal color High Top. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

