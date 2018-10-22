You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
5 Stylish Halloween Costumes for Girls — Starting at Just $22

By Ella Chochrek
Melissa & Doug Royal Princess Role Play Set
Melissa & Doug Royal Princess Role Play Set
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Halloween is almost here, but it’s not too late to find the perfect Halloween costume, whether it’s a classic look or a pop culture-inspired outfit, for your daughter to wear.

Read on to see our favorite stylish costumes for girls this Halloween  — as well as the shoes to go with them.

Princess

For little girls, what could be better for Halloween than a classic princess costume? This baby blue dress retails for under $30 and comes with an embellished crown and a matching wand. Pair the look with shiny silver ballet flats for a cute and easy costume.

 

Melissa & Doug Royal Princess Role Play Set
Melissa & Doug Royal Princess role play set
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Royal Princess Playset $30
Yosi Samra, ballet flat, girls
Yosi Samra ballet flat.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

 

Buy: Yosi Samra Ballet Flat $44
Cowgirl

Take advantage of the fact that the Western look is big for fall ’18 and dress your daughter in a cowgirl outfit for Halloween. The costume comes with a dress, a cowskin-print vest and a cowboy hat, so all you need is a pair of cowboy boots to complete the look. These pink ones go perfectly.

 

kids cowgirl costume
Morph kids’ cowgirl costume.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Cowgirl Costume $33
Old West , kids boots
Old West kids’ boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Old West Kids' Boots $40
Wonder Woman

Outfit your child in a Wonder Woman costume inspired by Gal Gadot’s take on the classic character. Complete the look with shiny gold sandals that work just as well for a party as for trick-or-treating.

Wonder Woman, halloween, costume
Wonder Woman kids’ Halloween costume
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Wonder Woman $22
Salt Water Sandals by Hoy
Salt Water Sandals by Hoy golden sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Salt Water Sandals by Hoy $38
Cheerleader

This adorable pink cheerleader costume comes with metallic pom poms she can wave around in style this Halloween. Style her hair into high pigtails and have her wear a pair of comfy white sneakers that are also great for gym class long after Halloween is over.

Morph Cheerleader Costume
Morph cheerleader costume
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Champion Cheerleader Pink $28
Nike Cortez Basic SL
Nike Cortez Basic SL
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Nike Cortez Basic SL $55
My Little Pony

Regardless of who your daughter’s favorite “My Little Pony” character is, there’s a good chance she can get a dress with the character’s face on it. This “Twilight Sparkle” costume is super cute, and it pairs perfectly with these purple sneakers.

My Little Pony, Twilight Sparkle, costume, halloween
“My Little Pony” Twilight Sparkle costume.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Twilight Sparkle $25
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Color High Top
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star seasonal color High Top.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star $35
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

