5 Stylish Halloween Costumes for Girls — Starting at Just $22

Halloween is almost here, but it’s not too late to find the perfect Halloween costume, whether it’s a classic look or a pop culture-inspired outfit, for your daughter to wear.
Read on to see our favorite stylish costumes for girls this Halloween — as well as the shoes to go with them.
Princess
For little girls, what could be better for Halloween than a classic princess costume? This baby blue dress retails for under $30 and comes with an embellished crown and a matching wand. Pair the look with shiny silver ballet flats for a cute and easy costume.
Cowgirl
Take advantage of the fact that the Western look is big for fall ’18 and dress your daughter in a cowgirl outfit for Halloween. The costume comes with a dress, a cowskin-print vest and a cowboy hat, so all you need is a pair of cowboy boots to complete the look. These pink ones go perfectly.
Wonder Woman
Outfit your child in a Wonder Woman costume inspired by Gal Gadot’s take on the classic character. Complete the look with shiny gold sandals that work just as well for a party as for trick-or-treating.
Cheerleader
This adorable pink cheerleader costume comes with metallic pom poms she can wave around in style this Halloween. Style her hair into high pigtails and have her wear a pair of comfy white sneakers that are also great for gym class long after Halloween is over.
My Little Pony
Regardless of who your daughter’s favorite “My Little Pony” character is, there’s a good chance she can get a dress with the character’s face on it. This “Twilight Sparkle” costume is super cute, and it pairs perfectly with these purple sneakers.
