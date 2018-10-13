5 Chic Halloween Costume Shoes for Women You Can Wear Year Round

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s about time to start planning your costume. Our advice? Start with your feet first.

There are plenty of everyday shoe styles that can go with a wide range costumes. Below, shop our favorite options you can wear even long after the holiday is over.

Tabitha Simmons Hermione Mary Jane Flat

A modern update on the classic Mary jane style, this pointed-toe option from Tabitha Simmons can easily complement a handful of iconic character costumes — from Mary Poppins to Alice and Wonderland and Little Red Riding Hood. And of course, this look is definitely functional in everyday life, too.





Sam Edelman Danna Pointy Toe Pump

When it comes to Halloween, there are many costumes this sexy style could be perfectly paired with. Sandy from “Grease” and Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” are always crowd pleasers, but the style can also easily be used to add pop of color to any outfit throughout the year.





Vince Camuto Kochelda Over-the-Knee Boot

These over-the-knee boots are a great addition to any super-hero costume such as Batgirl, Mrs. Incredible or Catwoman. Plus, you’ll basically want to wear them with everything else in your closet thanks to a versatile black finish and comfortable block heel.



Reebok Freestyle Hi Sneaker

Take it back to the ’80s with Reebok Classic’s Freestyle Hi sneakers. These kicks were once a staple and now the retro style is just as popular as ever. Dress up as an aerobics instructor or a wrestler from “GLOW” this Halloween and continue to rock these Reeboks well past Oct. 31.





Jeffrey Campbell Legion High Heel Boot

From the modern “American Horror Story: Coven” look to the classic green face and broomstick, these lace-up heeled boots by Jeffrey Campbell can complement any witch costume. Not to mention, they’ll offer an edgy touch to your fall wardrobe.





