These Under-$100 Loafers on Amazon Will Help You Get the Gucci Look for Much, Much Less

First rising to prominence as the “it-shoe” of fall 2017, the Gucci loafer has now practically become a wardrobe staple. But as much as you loved the luxe style — seen in everything from classic leather colorways to sleek jacquard finishes — its whopping $695 price tag may have stopped you from rocking the coveted look for yourself. Thankfully, these inexpensive options from Enmayer are here to change all that.

Retailing for just $51.99 on Amazon, the Enmayer Enmarer features a classic slip-on style and front hardware details similar to Gucci’s own aesthetic. The shoe is also available in 14 different finishes, including velvet and embroidered options (like a snake-embellished look inspired by the high-end designer) that easily pair well with any fall outfit.

If you’re looking to go the fur-embellished route, the brand also offers a fluffier option to keep you cozy on colder — without having to break the bank. Starting at just $49, the pair has been lauded by over 80 percent of reviewers for its seemingly high-quality materials and ultra-comfortable fit.

Eager to get your hands on the wallet-friendly looks? Shop them both, below, for an effortlessly chic update to your wardrobe.

