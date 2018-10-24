Gigi Hadid Chows Down on a Cheeseburger While Dancing in Heels on ‘The Tonight Show’

Gigi Hadid certainly knows how to multitask. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” last night, the 23-year-old model made a bold statement in response to body-shamers criticizing her for being too thin.

As host Jimmy Fallon looked on, Hadid devoured a huge cheeseburger, all while dancing in a pair of 4-inch heels. She addressed the online trolls directly, saying they don’t need to tell her to eat because she regularly indulges in “as many burgers as [she] can.”

Gigi Hadid makes her way to “The Tonight Show” studio wearing Loriblu heels. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Hadid was dressed to kill in a chic white double-breasted pantsuit, with her long blond hair swept up in a high ponytail. Her shoes, a sleek bronze mirrored leather design by Italian luxury brand Loriblu, added a touch of shine. Detailed with blue rubber soles, the pointy-toe heels are available for purchase on Loriblu’s website for $520.

During her chat with Fallon, Hadid shared details of her newly unveiled collaboration with toy retailer FAO Schwarz, which is returning to New York with a flagship in Rockefeller Plaza that is set to open on Nov. 16. (The company shut down its original Fifth Avenue store three years ago.) Hadid was tapped to create stylish uniform designs for the store’s legendary toy soldiers, who will stand guard in front of the entrance throughout the busy holiday season (giving tourists some seriously fun photo ops).

Hadid, who revealed to Fallon that she was a huge FAO Schwarz fan as a kid, said she first sketched her designs on paper and then transferred them to her iPad for further detailing. Last week, she shared an early sketch of her concept for the soldiers’ hats with her nearly 44 million Instagram followers, writing: “My inner child has been bursting with excitement and pride to be part of an iconic revival in New York.”

“The soldiers standing outside will be dressed in my designs,” she gushed to Fallon. “And what I’m really excited about is, they are going to have female soldiers for the first time.”

Check out a clip of Hadid’s must-see “Tonight Show” appearance below:

