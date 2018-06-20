Check Out the New FN!

Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Mules Are Now 60 Percent Off

By Allie Fasanella
There’s no denying that Gigi Hadid is a street style maven, and the supermodel put that on display while out and about in New York City Tuesday when she hit the pavement in bold Alberta Ferretti spring ’18 shirtdress. The outfit featured a seasonably-appropriate print paired with simple leather slides by California-based shoe brand Freda Salvador.

The chic crocodile-embossed style, which Hadid models in a toffee hue below, is currently marked down to 60 percent off at Bloomingdale’s in an inky navy blue colorway. Originally priced at $330, you can now snag them for a little over $100.

Gigi Hadid, Alberta Ferretti, Freda Salvador, Freda Salvador Lay Mule
Gigi Hadid wears an Alberta Ferretti dress and Freda Salvador shoes.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Additionally, if you’d rather spend a little more and cop the exact shade Hadid is sporting, head on over to Fredasalvador.com to shop them on sale for $231.

Handmade in the town of Elda, Spain, the slip-on silhouette features an almond toe, a slight, 1-inch stacked heel and a 100-percent leather sole boasting a rubber layer for enhanced durability.

Gigi Hadid, Freda Salvador
Freda Salvador slides.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Yesterday wasn’t the first time the 23-year-old Reebok ambassador has stepped out in the cool-girl brand’s Lay mules. Hadid was spotted rocking the same pair of slip-on shoes styled with a completely different look including cut-off jeans and a striped button-down shirt last summer.

Gigi Hadid, Freda Salvador, mules
Gigi Hadid wears a striped button-down shirt, frayed jeans and brown mules while out in New York.
CREDIT: Splash

 

 

