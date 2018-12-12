7 Gifts for the Meghan Markle Super Fan

Whether its her impeccable style or down-to-earth persona, there’s no shortage of reasons why actress-turned-duchess Meghan Markle is beloved by so many. Got a Markle super fan in your life? Give them a gift they’ll really love, like Markle-approved footwear or royal paraphernalia for the home. We’ve compiled a range of gifts for the royal enthusiast, below.

Aquazzura Deneuve Suede Pumps

Worn by Markle on multiple occasions, these chic Aquazzura pumps in red are the perfect holiday-ready pick.

Aquazzura Deneuve Suede pumps. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Sarah Flint Tortoiseshell Heels

The 37-year-old former “Suits” star is also a big fan of Sarah Flint’s shoes, like these sleek tortoiseshell heels that promise to be a staple in any closet.

Meghan Markle Biography

For under $20, pick up “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess” by acclaimed royal biographer Andrew Morton.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princess biography CREDIT: Amazon

Veja Sneakers

Ideal for anyone on your list who needs a new pair of kicks, picked up pair of Veja sneakers, which are not only a Markle favorite, but are also made from sustainable materials.

Veja V-10 leather sneakers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wedding Kiss Mug

Relive the royal wedding every morning over a cup of coffee with this elegant mug featuring the Duke and Duchess sharing their iconic post-nuptial kiss.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex mug. CREDIT: Amazon

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Candle Set

Light up any room this season with a pair of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry candles.

My Pen15 Club Prince Harry and Meghan Markle candle set. CREDIT: Amazon

Gabriela Hearst Bag

The Duchess carried this sculptural leather tote in green when she visited the county of Sussex this fall. Get the luxe look in black.

