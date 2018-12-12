Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Gifts for the Meghan Markle Super Fan

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Whether its her impeccable style or down-to-earth persona, there’s no shortage of reasons why actress-turned-duchess Meghan Markle is beloved by so many. Got a Markle super fan in your life? Give them a gift they’ll really love, like Markle-approved footwear or royal paraphernalia for the home. We’ve compiled a range of gifts for the royal enthusiast, below.

Aquazzura Deneuve Suede Pumps 

Worn by Markle on multiple occasions, these chic Aquazzura pumps in red are the perfect holiday-ready pick. 

Aquazzura Deneuve Suede 105mm Pumps
Aquazzura Deneuve Suede pumps.
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus
Buy: Aquazzura Deneuve Suede pumps $750
Buy it

Sarah Flint Tortoiseshell Heels

The 37-year-old former “Suits” star is also a big fan of Sarah Flint’s shoes, like these sleek tortoiseshell heels that promise to be a staple in any closet.

sarah flint tortoiseshell heel pumps
Sarah Flint tortoiseshell heel pumps.
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Sarah Flint tortoiseshell heel pumps $395
Buy it

Meghan Markle Biography 

For under $20, pick up “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess” by acclaimed royal biographer Andrew Morton.

Meghan: A Hollywood Princes
Meghan: A Hollywood Princess biography
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Meghan: A Hollywood Princess $19
buy it

Veja Sneakers

Ideal for anyone on your list who needs a new pair of kicks, picked up pair of Veja sneakers, which are not only a Markle favorite, but are also made from sustainable materials.Veja V-10 leather sneakers

Veja V-10 leather sneakers.

Buy: Veja V-10 leather sneakers $150
Buy it

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wedding Kiss Mug

Relive the royal wedding every morning over a cup of coffee with this elegant mug featuring the Duke and Duchess sharing their iconic post-nuptial kiss.

 

meghan and harry kiss wedding mug
Duke and Duchess of Sussex mug.
CREDIT: Amazon

Buy: Duke and Duchess of Sussex Mug $13
buy it

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Candle Set

Light up any room this season with a pair of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry candles.

My Pen15 Club Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrity Prayer Candle Set
My Pen15 Club Prince Harry and Meghan Markle candle set.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Candle Set $40
Buy it

Gabriela Hearst Bag

The Duchess carried this sculptural leather tote in green when she visited the county of Sussex this fall. Get the luxe look in black.

gabriela hearst Nina leather tote

Buy: Gabriela Hearst Nina Bag $1,995
Buy it

For more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The Easiest Women’s Ugg Styles to Gift This Holiday

Meghan Markle’s $56 Asos Dress Is Back in Stock

6 Unique Gift Ideas for Shoe Lovers — Starting at $11

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad