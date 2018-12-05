7 Gift Card Ideas Every Shoe Lover Will Adore

Between trying to determine the best size and figuring out which style is at the top of his or her wish list, gifting shoes isn’t always an easy task. That’s why a gift card is a foolproof choice this season. Not only will it take out the guesswork, but it will also ensure the footwear fanatic in your life goes home with the perfect pair.

Below, shop a range of popular gift cards for every type of shoe lover, from athletes to fashionistas. All the options can be sent via mail to the recipient, as an e-gift card for ultra-easy access and can be redeemed both in store and online. Plus, standard shipping is free.

Foot Locker

Footlocker carries new and fan-favorite styles from more than a dozen athletic brands like Fila, Champion and Vans to help sneakerheads get exactly what they want this season. Gift cards can be purchased for $10 to $250.

Nike

This one’s serves triple-duty for fans of every brand under the Nike umbrella. The gift card can be used on Nike, Hurley and Converse websites as well as at Converse- and Nike-owned retail stores in the U.S. Cards can be activated for up to $500, with the option to send cards of $75 or more in a custom mini shoe box.

Nordstrom

Help anyone in the family stock up on must-have styles, from designer boots for her to cozy UGG slippers and polished oxfords for him — plus, tons of stylish apparel for putting together head-to-looks all in one go. Considering the mega-retailer’s expansive offerings, Nordstrom gift cards can be purchased from $20 to $2,000, with the option to customize your amount.

ShopBop

Aquazzura, Malone Souliers and more high-end labels abound on Shopbop.com. With a gift card ranging from $25 to $2,000, any aspirational fashionista can nab that designer pair they’ve been dreaming about adding to their closet.

Target

While there are many reasons to love Target, the retailer’s offerings of affordable women’s shoes are especially notable. A gift card between $10 and $1,000 can help style stars buy a pair or two under $30, as well as a range of stylish apparel from in-house brands like Merona and A New Day.

Under Armour

Delivered in a custom Under Armour gift box, the UA gift card has no expiration date and can even be used over the phone. Send the gift for between $25 and $500 to any Under Armour fanatic on your list this season.

Zappos

In addition to carrying everything from winter-ready boots to running shoes, Zappos is a go-to shoe shopping destination as it offers some of the best prices on the market. Although there is no option to send a personal message with the gift at checkout, you can call customer support after you’ve gone through with the purchase to add a special note. Zappos gift cards can be purchased for $25, $50, $100, $250 or $500, and they can also be applied to Zappos Luxury items.

Fore more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category.

