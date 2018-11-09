Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Welcome ‘Miracle’ Baby Girl: 5 Shoes for the Celebrity Tot

Gabrielle Union is a new mom. The 46-year-old actress and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, welcomed a little girl via surrogate on Wednesday. Sharing the exciting news to Instagram, the couple wrote:

“A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

In honor of the new bundle of joy, we’ve rounded up the perfect shoes for her entrance into the star-studded family.

Converse Toddlers Wade 2.0 Low

What better way to follow in her dad’s footsteps than with a pair of kicks from Wade’s own sneaker line with Converse? These baby Wade low-tops feature a memory foam collar for extra ankle support, while also offering motion control and stabilization for active play.

Converse toddlers Wade 2.0 low. CREDIT: Amazon

Cuce Miami Heat Toddler Girls Mini-Me Fanatic Boots

For when she gets a little older, she’ll also be her dad’s biggest cheerleader in these fluffy hot-pink boots, which feature the Miami heat logo on the front and are perfect for cold winter days.

Cuce Miami Heat toddler girls mini-me Fanatic boots. CREDIT: NBA Store

Nike Force 1 LV8 Utility

A classic sneaker reimagined for tiny toots, this Nike Force 1 is a must-have in any little girl’s closet.

Nike Force 1 LV8 Utility CREDIT: Nike

Gucci Kids Baby Erin Ballerina

While she may not be able to fit into mom’s favorite Gucci pumps just yet, these adorable Mary Jane flats from the designer will offer a similarly luxe effect. Plus, they’re made for all day-comfort, with an easy slip-on construction and velcro hook-and-loop straps.

Gucci Kids baby Erin Ballerina. CREDIT: Zappos

Guisseppe Zanotti Natalie High-Top Sneaker

Guisseppe Zanotti, another one of Union’s go-to shoe brands, also makes styles for infants and toddlers — and they’re too cute for words. We love these glittery high-top sneakers from the brand, which will add a dose of glamour to the budding fashionista’s wardrobe.

Guisseppe Zanotti Natalie high-top sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom

