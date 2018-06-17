6 Fourth of July-Inspired Shoes to Shop Now

The Fourth of July is all about the red, white and blue — and if you’re looking to show your patriotic pride from head-to-toe, a pair of shoes is the perfect place to start.

Below, shop TK of our favorite shoes for staying on theme throughout Fourth of July festivities.

1. Havianas Slim Wavy USA Flag Sandal

For a casual Fourth of July celebration, perhaps no footwear works as well as a pair of sandals. Keep it casual in these $32 rubber flip-flops — the perfect shoe for a pool party or backyard barbecue.

2. Gucci Pilar Logo Espadrille Flat

Gucci may be an Italian label, but that doesn’t mean the brand doesn’t offer Fourth of July-worthy footwear. These espadrille flats come patterned in a chic red, white and blue stripe.

3. Tom’s Glow in the Dark Fireworks Classics

These comfortable, casual firework-printed Toms come with a cool twist — they glow in the dark.

4. Manolo Blahnik Zaka Stars & Stripes Ankle-Strap Pump

If your Fourth of July festivities are on the more formal side, these Manolo Blahnik pumps — a Neiman Marcus exclusive are the perfect choice. The 4.3-inch high heels feature the American flag motif in leather and sequins.

5. Converse Chuck Taylor Americana High Top

There’s nothing more American than a pair of Chuck Taylors — except a pair of Chuck Taylors emblazoned with the American flag.

6. Gia Couture Bandana Girl Denim Mules

Chanel Rosie the Riveter’s denim and bandana combo with these low-heeled mules. Plus, they’re the perfect shoe for repping the U.S. of A. in the office.

