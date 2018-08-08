Sign up for our newsletter today!

Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends For Fall 2018 — All Under $200

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
CREDIT: Footlocker

Fall is quickly approaching, which means now’s the time to amp up your shoe game so you can get ahead of the fashion curve. Below, we’ve taken cues from Instagram’s tastemakers to bring you the hottest shoe trends set to take center stage this fall.

The best part? Even if you’re a warm-weather fan, you can rock plenty of the looks throughout the rest of summer: Think animal prints and clear PVC sandals galore. See styles from Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and more.

PVC Details 

They were out of gummy bears

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

First seen in Chanel’s spring 2018 collection, PVC details will continue to make a major statement this fall. They also appeared in Balmain’s fall 2018 line, and have been sported by stars like Kim Kardashian as of late (she adores Yeezy’s transparent mules).

Steve Madden Camille Clear Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Steve Madden Camille Clear Sandal $99.95
Buy it

Western Boots

Western vibes but make it fashion. 🔥

A post shared by Aimee Song (@songofstyle) on

Of course, boots were bound to make the list — this year, paying homage to the Wild West. Spearheaded by designers Raf Simmons at Calvin Klein and Isabel Marant, rodeo-inspired looks will feature everything from bold buckle details to traditional cowboy constructions.

Band of Gypsies Jericho Bootie
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Band of Gypsies Jericho Bootie $108.95
Buy it

Animal Print

👠

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra has proven her love for animal print in these crocodile-skin boots from Rag and Bone, but you’ll also see plenty of leopard and zebra prints on slingbacks and kitten heels, too.

Sam Edelman Ludlow
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Sam Edelman Ludlow $129.95
Buy it

Dad Sneakers

SB for the wknd

A post shared by Brittany Xavier (@brittanyxavier) on

A quick scan of your favorite fashion feeds will prove they all have one common denominator: the dad sneaker. While high-end designers like Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga were some of the first to champion the trend, tons of other more wallet-friendly brands have also jumped on board — quickly making the look a universal closet staple.

Fila Disruptor II Premium
CREDIT: Footlocker
Buy: Fila Disruptor II $65
Buy it

 

Block Heels

My face when people comment about my feet 😂 @fendi

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on

With the rise of power dressing, this schoolgirl style is resurfacing. Not only is the silhouette super-stylish, but its wider heel offers much more stability and long-lasting comfort than those sky-high stilettos.

TopShop Gainor Block Heel Slingback Pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: TopShop Gainor Block Heel Pump $110 - $115
Buy it

 

Combat Boots

“Define Happiness” me: 🌊📚 @gurneysmontauk #GurneysMontauk Anzeige

A post shared by XENIA ADONTS (@xeniaoverdose) on

Another retro style making a comeback, combat boots remain an influencer and supermodel favorite (Bella Hadid and Behati Prinsloo will likely pull out their favorites in a few months). Pair them with shorts and ankle socks while the weather still permits, and opt for leather leggings to create an ultra-edgy look come fall.

Kendall + Kylie Prime Combat Boots
CREDIT: Shopbop
Buy: Kendall + Kylie Prime Combat Boots $165
Buy it

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad