Top 6 Women’s Shoe Trends For Fall 2018 — All Under $200

Fall is quickly approaching, which means now’s the time to amp up your shoe game so you can get ahead of the fashion curve. Below, we’ve taken cues from Instagram’s tastemakers to bring you the hottest shoe trends set to take center stage this fall.

The best part? Even if you’re a warm-weather fan, you can rock plenty of the looks throughout the rest of summer: Think animal prints and clear PVC sandals galore. See styles from Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and more.

PVC Details

They were out of gummy bears A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 5, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT

First seen in Chanel’s spring 2018 collection, PVC details will continue to make a major statement this fall. They also appeared in Balmain’s fall 2018 line, and have been sported by stars like Kim Kardashian as of late (she adores Yeezy’s transparent mules).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Western Boots

Of course, boots were bound to make the list — this year, paying homage to the Wild West. Spearheaded by designers Raf Simmons at Calvin Klein and Isabel Marant, rodeo-inspired looks will feature everything from bold buckle details to traditional cowboy constructions.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Animal Print

👠 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:20am PST

Priyanka Chopra has proven her love for animal print in these crocodile-skin boots from Rag and Bone, but you’ll also see plenty of leopard and zebra prints on slingbacks and kitten heels, too.

CREDIT: Zappos

Dad Sneakers

SB for the wknd A post shared by Brittany Xavier (@brittanyxavier) on Jul 6, 2018 at 5:43pm PDT

A quick scan of your favorite fashion feeds will prove they all have one common denominator: the dad sneaker. While high-end designers like Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga were some of the first to champion the trend, tons of other more wallet-friendly brands have also jumped on board — quickly making the look a universal closet staple.

CREDIT: Footlocker

Block Heels

With the rise of power dressing, this schoolgirl style is resurfacing. Not only is the silhouette super-stylish, but its wider heel offers much more stability and long-lasting comfort than those sky-high stilettos.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Combat Boots

Another retro style making a comeback, combat boots remain an influencer and supermodel favorite (Bella Hadid and Behati Prinsloo will likely pull out their favorites in a few months). Pair them with shorts and ankle socks while the weather still permits, and opt for leather leggings to create an ultra-edgy look come fall.