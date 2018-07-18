Evangeline Lilly Steps Out in a Dramatic Suit With Pointy Pumps at the ‘Ant Man and The Wasp’ UK Premiere

“Ant Man and The Wasp” continues its global promotion.

This means a number of fashion-forward looks will make it to the red carpet and today, Evangeline Lilly’s bold denim pantsuit stood out from the rest. She effortlessly made highly exaggerated flared pants look flattering for her semi-petite frame.

Evangeline Lilly owns the red carpet during a photocall in London for her new 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' movie with Paul Rudd. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In order to make the outfit work, she didn’t go over the top on the footwear. Instead of shoes as unexpected and unconventional as her suit, Lilly decided to go the simpler route by slipping on a black pair of pointed pumps.

Evangeline Lilly puts on classic black pumps for 'Ant Man and The Wasp' UK press tour. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her heels are reminiscent of the budget-friendly $68 jet-black Topshop item below. Having a cohesive, balanced look is the way to go and in this case, every part of her attire worked together perfectly.

Give Lilly’s classic shoe choice a try and see the subtle difference it can make to any ensemble. If only the star could continue showcasing more ways to style this versatile shoe throughout the press tour.

