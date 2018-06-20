6 Tiny Crib Shoes for Eva Longoria’s New Baby Boy

It’s a boy! Eva Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, welcomed their first child together yesterday. The baby, named Santiago Enrique Bastón, was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces. He joins his three step-siblings, Mariana, Natalia and José, whom Longoria’s husband shares with his ex-wife, Natalia Esperón.

Longoria announced the happy news of Santiago’s arrival exclusively with Hola! USA, telling the publication she is “so grateful for this beautiful blessing.” She also shared the first photo of her newborn, snuggling up on her chest in his adorable striped hospital hat.

The 43-year-old actress certainly didn’t slow down during her pregnancy. She premiered her new film, “Overboard,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and moved into a sprawling new home in Bel Air Crest, Calif. She also jumped into the fashion world with the March launch of a women’s apparel collection with HSN. At the time, she spoke to FN about how she ditched her usual high heels in favor of feel-good footwear options while pregnant. “Right now, I’m into comfort. I always love a platform because it’s less stress on the foot, but I also have gone into a lower heel,” she said.

Longoria also revealed that she has been fascinated with fashion since she was a young girl and learned to sew at 7. That has translated to a very hands-on approach with her HSN line. “I do everything,” she said. “I’ve always been obsessed with the construction of a garment, from seams to fabrics, all the way to marketing. I’ll bring fabrics back home from different countries. I was in India and had to buy an extra suitcase for fabrics I picked up. I’m involved in every aspect. It’s very natural and organic.”

We can only imagine how much fun she will have dressing her new son. To help her get Santiago’s wardrobe started, we’ve rounded up a few stylish shoe picks that are perfect for summer:

1. Ralph Lauren Vaughn II sneakers

An airy linen fabric and embroidered sailboat design give these lace-up sneakers the perfect summer vibe.

2. Freshly Picked Desert Camo City Moccs

Every cool boy needs a little camouflage in his wardrobe. These Freshly Picked mocs put a modern spin on the classic print.

3. Fendi Monster Eye sneakers

These colorful and quirky kicks tap into one of the hottest kids’ trends of the moment: monster motifs.

4. Nike Cortez Basic SL sneaker

Santiago can kickstart his sneaker collection with a true classic: Nike’s very first track shoe, created in 1972 and now a streetwear staple.

5. Ugg Kolding sandal

While best known for its cozy sheepskin boots, Ugg also makes some pretty cool summer styles like this contemporary take on the classic fisherman sandal.

6. Tod’s suede driving shoes

The Italian luxury label’s iconic shoe gets a fresh update with a vibrant summery blue shade.

