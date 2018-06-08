Check Out the New FN!

Emma Stone Embraces the Bra-Free Trend With Classic Black Pointy Pumps to Present LVMH Prize

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Emma Stone at the Louis Vuitton fashion show.
Emma Stone at the Louis Vuitton fashion show.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone made an appearance in Paris on Wednesday to present this year’s LVMH Prize. Nine finalists competed for the award by showing their collections in front of a panel of 12 influential judges within the fashion industry.

In honor of the occasion, Stone wore a chic black and white look featuring a plunging cream blazer, tailored Louis Vuitton pants and classic pointed pumps. It’s a sophisticated and fresh look perfect for the spring season.

Emma at the LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris (June 6)

A post shared by Emma Stone News (@emilystonenews) on

Her outfit proves how much of a difference black heels can make. The natural color adds a level of elegance and class that one might not be able to achieve with other footwear.

For a budget-friendly option under $100, click below to purchase a pair of kitten heels courtesy of Michael Kors. While Stone decided on taller shoes, black pumps are versatile and can work with several looks, no matter the heel height.

 

Buy: Michael Kors Kitten Heel Pump $98.95
Buy it
Fashion icon Jaden Smith also joined Stone during the presentation, but he took a more casual approach with his attire. The young star donned a bright bomber, black jeans and dark brown boots.
One thing’s for sure — there’s no ignoring style in the City of Lights.
Want more? 

Emma Stone Looks Ethereal In Ladylike Louis Vuitton Gown, Named Brand Ambassador

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Get Silly on Governors Awards Red Carpet

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad