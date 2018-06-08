Emma Stone Embraces the Bra-Free Trend With Classic Black Pointy Pumps to Present LVMH Prize

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone made an appearance in Paris on Wednesday to present this year’s LVMH Prize. Nine finalists competed for the award by showing their collections in front of a panel of 12 influential judges within the fashion industry.

In honor of the occasion, Stone wore a chic black and white look featuring a plunging cream blazer, tailored Louis Vuitton pants and classic pointed pumps. It’s a sophisticated and fresh look perfect for the spring season.

Her outfit proves how much of a difference black heels can make. The natural color adds a level of elegance and class that one might not be able to achieve with other footwear.

For a budget-friendly option under $100, click below to purchase a pair of kitten heels courtesy of Michael Kors. While Stone decided on taller shoes, black pumps are versatile and can work with several looks, no matter the heel height.

Fashion icon Jaden Smith also joined Stone during the presentation, but he took a more casual approach with his attire. The young star donned a bright bomber, black jeans and dark brown boots.

One thing’s for sure — there’s no ignoring style in the City of Lights.

