Shop These Cult-Favorite Sneakers on Emily Ratajkowski’s List of Best Holiday Gifts

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2s are not only one of the biggest streetwear trends of today — they’ve also got Emily Ratajkowski’s stamp of approval.

Ahead of this year’s gifting season, the model-slash-actress teamed up with e-commerce platform eBay to curate a list of her top holiday gift picks, which include The Row’s feminine mini satin tote, a yellow gold and diamond watch by Rolex as well as Kanye West’s much-hyped sneakers.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cream sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of eBay

The Yeezy kicks are the only shoes that made EmRata’s handpicked selection, which boasts a number of rare, new and vintage handbags, as well as a couple extravagant timepieces. The list launches today and will be online through Oct. 24 on the site’s luxury vertical — early enough to give customers a head start before the peak of the holiday shopping season.

“I love shopping on eBay because you are able to find amazing special pieces that you can’t find anywhere else,” Ratajkowski said in a statement announcing the list’s online launch. “I was excited when eBay approached me to share my gift picks this holiday season because eBay is the ultimate destination for gifting, whoever might be on your list.”

Among the 27-year-old’s other picks are a small yet statement-making lizard box bag by Celine and a fall-ready red patent leather saddle bag by Christian Dior.

