8 Under-the-Radar Italian Shoe Designers You Need to Know

Synonymous with quality and design, made-in-Italy footwear is a must-have for any shoe lover. And to help grow these emerging designers in the U.S., online retailer Yoox has teamed up with the Italian Trade Agency to carefully curate a complete style guide for consumers with more than 100 under-the-radar designers from Italy.

These brands are making waves in Italy and beyond. Stay in the know with our top picks below, all available on Yoox.com.

Rodo

The brand was founded in 1956 by Romualdo Dori. Now it’s making a major push into the U.S. market with its bag and shoe collections.

Coliac by Martina Grasselli

One of FN’s Emerging Talent 2017 selections, Coliac by Martina Grasselli debuted in 2009, and the brand has since expanded into clothing and bags. The designer has previously worked for Christian Louboutin, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Stella McCartney.

Le DangeRouge

Based in Torino, the shoe brand is known for its signature chain detail on styles including boots, slides, heels and sneakers.

Archivio

Launched in 2016 by Cecilia Federico and Rosita Giammarino, the brand boasts a wide range of categories including ready-to-wear, outerwear jewelry and footwear.

Gia Couture

This new label, which debuted in 2016, was started by Florentine designer Barbara Borghini. The shoes are handmade by Italian artisans and feature detailing such as embroidery, velvet bows and laces, heels in contrasting colors and embellishments. Borghini has collaborated with other Italian brands, including Chiara Ferragni’s The Blonde Salad on a capsule collection.

Roberto Festa

With quality at the forefront, designer Roberto Festa launched his label in 2008. He is known for creating footwear with unique lines and textures.

AGL

The family-run business launched in 1958 and is currently in the hands of the Giusti sisters, Sara, Vera and Marianna, who have continued the legacy by designing hand-crafted Italian shoes. And celebrities have taken notice. Fans of the brand include Saoirse Ronan, Gigi Hadid, Amy Adams and Elizabeth Olsen.

Mia Moltrasio

With seven stores scattered throughout Italy, Mia Moltrasio has built a successful shoe business on flat shoes. The label, which was founded by two sisters, is known for its ballet flats, seen in velvet, satin or in jacquard fabric with a signature glitter insert on the heel counter.

