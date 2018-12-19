The Shoes FN Editors Want for Christmas This Year

As much joy the holidays bring, there’s also the stress that comes with it, like determining the right gift to give friends and family, sifting through countless sales, navigating bustling crowds and putting together the right ensemble for an office holiday party. But the anticipation of receiving the perfect pair of sneakers, heels — or in one case, fins — that you’ve been coveting makes it all worth it in the end. Scroll through to take a look at the shoes on top FN editors’ wish lists for the holidays.

Reebok Answer

“I loved Allen Iverson growing up and was obsessed with his sneakers. But I couldn’t afford all of the Reebok Answer colorways and never ended up getting the white and red ‘Rookie of the Year’ iteration. Thankfully, Reebok retro’d them this year, making my teenage self happy. I wouldn’t mind seeing a size 12 under the Christmas tree.” — Peter Verry, senior athletic and outdoor editor

Reebok Answer CREDIT: Reebok

Gucci Flashtrek Boots

“It’s the perfect après-ski boot. Not to mention, these Gucci shoes have a rubber sole, so I can still wear them all winter long during those snowy days in the city.” — Nikara Johns, women’s editor

Gucci Flashtrek boots. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Aquazzura Sabine Getty So Sabine Mules

“Shoes and jewelry are two of my favorite things, so when I heard that Edgardo Osorio of Aquazzura partnered with five fine–jewelry designers to create a capsule of blinged-out shoes for Net-a-Porter, I was super–psyched. I especially love designer Sabine Getty’s version, the So Sabine, which has a wave of crystals on a PVC strap. The motif matches a piece of jewelry I’ve had my eye on, Getty’s diamond wave ring.” — Shannon Adducci, fashion editor

Aquazzura Sabine Getty So Sabine mules. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Timberland 6″ Boys Preschool Boot

“Maybe the recent cold snap is inspiring me these days, but I’ve been obsessed with seeing my 4 year old in his Timberland boots. I’m also really into ‘mommy and me’ and ‘daddy and me’ looks, so the fact that the whole family can match — and the shoes are waterproof for all his messy playdates and outdoor fun — is added motivation for me to purchase a pair of Timberlands for him. He already has a pair of Classics in ‘Wheat Nubuck,‘ so I’d probably add the ‘Dark Beige Nubuck’ colorway to his wardrobe this holiday. I’m also looking at the Nike Air Max 97 in black and metallic gold, which is perfect for helping him stand out in a crowd during New Year’s festivities.” — Sheena Butler Young, senior business editor

Timberland 6″ Premium waterproof boots. CREDIT: Footlocker

Cobian Las Olas Flip–Flops

“Sure it’s cold and snowy in New York this time of year, but I really want a pair of Cobian flip flops — partly because I’m secretly hanging on to last summer and partly because I know beach weather isn’t too far away.” — Neil Weilheimer, managing editor

Cobian Las Olas flip-flops. CREDIT: Zappos

Gucci Web-Striped Horsebit Leather Loafers

“With these Gucci loafers, I’ll be ready for anything 2019 throws at me!” — Phong Nyugen, designer

Gucci Web-Striped horsebit leather loafers. CREDIT: Barneys

Amina Muaddi Begum 95 Velvet Crystal–Embellished Pumps

“The flared stiletto silhouette makes these bad boys by FN’s Launch of the Year designer Amina Muaddi the most comfortable and stable 95-centimeter heel you’re likely to encounter. These are the ultimate New Year’s Eve party shoe.” — Stephanie Hirschmiller, European editor

Amina Muaddi Begum 95 velvet crystal-embellished pumps. CREDIT: Browns Fashion

Vionic Oak Lace-Up Bootie

“One of my biggest fashion challenges come winter is footnoting a formal look with bulky cold-weather boots that have me feeling as if I’m headed for an outdoor adventure instead of a party. This novelty bootie from Vionic is an ideal solution, bridging the gap between feminine and functional by combining a water-resistant suede upper with an abundance of luxurious faux fur. I might not want to take them off when I arrive at the soirée.” — Barbara Schneider Levy, senior editor, men’s and comfort

Vionic Oak lace-up bootie. CREDIT: Vionic

By Far Tanya Leather Mules

“I know it’s winter (ugh, winter), but I’m already looking forward to spring. I’ve been a fan of By Far’s designs for a while. I’ve fallen in love with the brand’s beautifully crafted shoes that are somehow modern and vintage at once, the deliberately designed silhouettes and the premium quality of its materials. I love how wonderfully minimal this mule is, which means I would wear it with everything (once it’s warm again). I’d pair it with frayed vintage jeans, floral-print dresses and fluted A-line skirts. And as someone who has a fear of painful arches, the 1.5-inch block heel is perfect for adding a tiny lift without any of the pain.” — Andrea Cheng, Digital Editor

By Far Tanya leather mules. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Frye Sabrina 6G Lace–Up Boot

“I still have the first pair of Fryes I ever owned — brown cowboy boots my best friend gave me in college. Fast forward to nearly 10 years later and I immediately wanted these Frye Sabrina 6G lace-up boots when I saw them. I love the metallic upper and blush laces (I can’t get enough of either color in my closet these days!) and would wear them with almost any outfit. Plus, durable shoes that can stand a chance against New York streets and subways are a must in my life.” — Heidi Pashman, social media editor

Frye Sabrina 6G lace-up boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Via Spiga Naren Boots

“I recently had to get rid of my beloved white boots and am now in the market for a new pair that will last me in quality and style. I love Via Spiga’s ruched Naren knee-highs, as they’re a great height to carry me through the winter and spring in New York and will pair easily with everything from casual denim to fancier dresses.” — Nia Groce, fashion assistant

Via Spiga Naren boots. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam Edelman Delaney Sandal

“Christmastime in Dallas is only a mildly cool affair, which gives me an opportunity to whip out the festive sandals I’ve been unable to wear in the New York City winter. These block heels get holiday points for their vibrant pink metallic finish and cool square-toe silhouette — a trendy duo that can also work for the warmer months ahead.” — Samantha McDonald, digital news editor

Sam Edelman Delaney sandal. CREDIT: Zappos

Charles & Keith Speed Lacing Detail Pointed Boot

“Ever since Victorian boot styles made a resurgence this fall, I’ve been dying to find the perfect pair — and I may have just found my answer with this option from Charles & Keith. Complete with a manageable kitten heel, recognizable speed laces and sleek ankle boot silhouette, it offers a subtle way to dip your toe into the trend without looking costumey.” — Sam Peters, e-commerce editor

Charles & Keith Speed Lacing Detail Pointed Boot CREDIT: Charles & Keith

Jack Erwin James Leather Chukka Boot

California temperatures drop to a bone-chilling range hovering around the mid-70s in the winter, so no winter boots for me. I found a practical choice in Jack Erwin’s James chukkas featuring a tumbled leather on a rubber sole — a versatile option that will keep me stylish from work to the aisles of Trader Joe’s.” — Charlie Carballo, senior digital editor

Jack Erwin James Leather rubber sole chukka boot. CREDIT: Jack Erwin

Churchill Makapuu Swimfins

‘Roll on summer.” — Lief Nielsen, copy editor

