You Can Literally Walk in Justin Bieber’s Shoes and More Celeb Fashion Available on Ebay

If you’ve ever wanted to walk a day in your favorite celebrities’ shoes, now’s your chance (literally). Ebay has teamed up with five of Hollywood’s biggest stylists to pull pieces from their personal collections, as well as those worn by their celebrity clients, to auction off and benefit charity.

The stylists include Karla Welch (who works with Justin Bieber and Lorde), Ilaria Urbinati (who dresses leading men like Donald Glover and Armie Hammer), Marni Senofonte (who has dressed Lauryn Hill and Beyoncé), and Mariel Haenn and Ro Zangardi (who have outfitted Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani and Rachel McAdams).

Deemed the “Fall Stylist Sale,” the lot includes over 50 pieces ranging from shoes to apparel and accessories — including sold-out and custom-made items like Kendall Jenner’s Adidas sweatsuits from her collaboration with Daniëlle Cathari, the yellow Michael Costello jumpsuit J-Lo wore to the 2015 American Music Awards and the embellished bodysuit Gwen Stefani sported in her 2016 “Misery” music video.

All proceeds from the sale, which is happening now through Oct. 2, will be donated to the stylists’ charity of choice.

Prices start at just 99 cents, but with offerings this good, the deals are bound to skyrocket. Below, check out our favorite shoe styles from the sale, and head to ebay.com/stylistsale to shop the entire selection before it’s all gone.

Balmain Quilted Leather Loafers

Snag Justin Bieber’s favorite slip-ons (which originally retail for over $700) to dress up any jeans-and-a-tee combos or add a sporty touch to more formal looks.

Balmain quilted leather loafers. CREDIT: Ebay

Keith Hering x Coach Ankle Boots

Bold buckles and tribal print details make these limited-edition booties especially eye-catching.

Keith Hering x Coach ankle boots. CREDIT: Ebay

Valentino Men’s Dress Shoes

These timeless Valentino dress shoes promise to be a staple in any man’s closet.

Valentino men’s dress shoes. CREDIT: Ebay

Givenchy Mules

Rock clear details, one fall 2018’s hottest trends, with these stunning Givenchy mules featuring a cylindrical heel.

Givenchy mules. CREDIT: Ebay

Casadei Heels

Emulate Nina Dobrev’s ultra-refined style with these polished black and white heels worn by the actress herself.

Casadei heels. CREDIT: Ebay

