You Can Get a Free Pair of Shoes Right Now From DSW With This Simple Cost-Saving Trick

Looking for a cheap or even a free pair of shoes for the summer? You’re in luck.

DSW is offering $10 in-store credit to anyone who signs up for a VIP account — and it can be used toward any purchase online or at the retailer’s stores.

Even better, some styles retail for under $10 — like Mix No. 6’s ruffle flat sandal in rose gold or Marvel’s Baby Groot toddler slipper — which essentially means you’re getting a new pair of sandals for free. For existing VIP members, DSW is running a promotion for four points on every purchase, meaning Club and Gold members get a $5 reward for every $25 spent, and Elite members earn the same reward for just $20 spent.

DSW Mix No. 6 Ruffle Flat Sandal CREDIT: DSW

DSW Marvel Baby Groot Toddler Slipper CREDIT: DSW

Last month, DSW announced the launch of its redesigned app, DSW VIP, which aims to transform every one of its 25 million members into VIPs with its three tiers: VIP Club, VIP Gold and VIP Elite.

While the VIP Club is free to join, Gold and Elite members keep their status with a respective $200 and $500 annual spend. All three tiers receive birthday rewards, but the latter two additionally earn shareable $5 birthday rewards coupons as well as early access to exclusive offers and events.

Brands that are looking for ways to market new products or sales are often willing to show their generosity with a giveaway or new-subscriber discounts. Should you be willing to sign up, men’s basics brand Pair of Thieves will send you a free pair of socks. Other examples include Keds and Timberland, both of which offer 10 percent off your next order while Hunter and Crocs are among those that provide new customers with discount codes.

