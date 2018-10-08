Dr. Martens Now Has Shoes Made to Battle Fierce Winter Weather

Iconic British brand Doc Martens is giving you even more reason to rock its looks this season with a line of weather-resistant shoes for men and women.

First is the WinterGrip outsole series, designed to protect against the elements in both urban and rural environments. The bottoms of the shoes feature grooved cleats with enhanced traction and grip for solid footing on slippery surfaces, but that’s just the beginning. Uppers are made from Snowplow, a grit-and-salt-resistant leather that can stand up to even the snowiest of days.

While the boots pick up a new outsole, they haven’t lost their signature Dr. Martens DNA, including grooved sole edges, visible stitching and a scripted heel loop for effortless style.

The brand is also upping its slip-resistant and stability features with the launch of three unisex Originals Slip-Resistant styles: the 1460 boot, the 2976 Chelsea and the 1461 oxford, all sporting a durable PVC outsole. Features include heat-sealed welt construction, rubber inserts for extra wear and tear, and the proprietary Grip-Tex tread made to disperse water away from the sole for increased traction on wet surfaces.

All the styles are available in stores and online, and retail for $135 to $160. Below, shop our favorite looks from the collection and head to Drmartens.com to see the rest of the weather-ready options.

Women’s 2976 WinterGrip Alyson Zip Boot

Featuring a handy side zipper, this updated chelsea-style boot can easily accommodate thick socks.

Women’s 2976 WinterGrip Alyson zip boot CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Men’s 8053 WinterGrip 5-Eye Oxford

Men’s 8053 WinterGrip 5-eye oxford CREDIT: Dr. Martens

A padded ankle collar will keep you comfortable in this classic style, while a fleece-lined interior offers added warmth.

Women’s 1460 WinterGrip Kolbert

This tall boot features a faux-shearling lining for an especially cozy touch.

Women’s 1460 WinterGrip Kolbert CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Unisex 1460 Slip-Resistant Tall Boot

This iconic lace-up style, available in black and cherry red, has been enhanced with stability-driven updates.

Unisex 1460 Slip-Resistant tall boot CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Unisex 1461 Slip Resistant classic oxford

A sleek alternative to clunky rain boots, these oxfords will keep you sure-footed during any downpours.

Unisex 1461 Slip-Resistant classic oxford CREDIT: Dr. Martens

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Halsey Goes for White-Hot Look in Crop Top and Dr. Martens on Good Morning America

Gigi Hadid’s Dr Martens Boots Have Ruffles and a Heart-Shaped Zipper

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Luxe Dr. Martens Look-Alike Boots to the 2018 Malibu Chili Cook-Off