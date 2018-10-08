4 DIY Costumes for Kids to Wear This Halloween — and What Shoes to Pair With Them

Crafty moms and dads may choose to make Halloween costumes by hand this season.

On Pinterest, there are a slew of creative handmade costumes that are perfect for trick-or-treating in style. Here are a few of our favorites — and what shoes to pair with them.

DIY Emoji Costume

These emoji costumes are super-cute and allow kids to express their unique personalities. To make this costume, purchase some piping from the hardware store. Cut the piping into pieces and loop it into a circle, duct tape the ends together, and repeat. Sew yellow felt over both circles, and stitch them together using ribbon so that your child can drape the costume over their head. Paste felt cut-outs on top of the circle to make your desired emoji.

For shoes, choose simple sneakers that won’t take away from the look.

Converse Kids Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

DIY Rain Cloud Costume

Rain, rain, go away! Dress your child up as a storm cloud this Halloween. The costume consists of a shiny party hat covered in polyester batting, which you can spray paint gray. Then, create blue felt raindrops and tie them to pieces of string. Attach the strings to the hat’s brim using hot glue. Pair with rainboots.

Hunter Kids First Classic Rain Boot CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

DIY Grape Costume

Dress your child up as a bunch of grapes this Halloween. Blow up some purple balloons, and tape them onto a purple T-shirt. Pair with with matching shorts for a monochrome look.

Keep the purple theme going with your child’s footwear.

Puma Vikky Ribbon CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

DIY Cupcake Costume

For this adorable cupcake costume, all you need is a tutu, a white T-shirt and a headband. Use a hot glue gun to paste pom poms all over the T-shirt. Then, paste a giant red pom pom to the headband, and stick a pipe cleaner in it for a cherry-like effect.

Complete the look with glittery flats or fun sneakers.

Crocs Kids Isabella Glitter Jelly Flat PS CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

