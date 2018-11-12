Sign up for our newsletter today!

Dita Von Teese Dazzles in a Sheer Cutout Dress and Sparkling Louboutins

By Samantha Peters
Dita Von Teese at the Dita Von Teese x Jenny Packham dinner in London on Sunday
CREDIT: Richard Young/Rex

Dita Von Teese never misses a chance to show off her often sultry and theatrical style — with her latest look proving no exception.

On Sunday, the 46-year old actress and burlesque dancer stepped out in a stunning electric blue gown for a dinner she hosted with designer Jenny Packham at the Connaught Hotel in London. The long-sleeve dress turned heads from the front with a plunging neckline and pointed shoulder pads; it was just as show-stopping from behind with a sheer cutout design featuring crystal embellishments.

Dita Von Teese and Jenny Packham at the Dita Von Teese x Jenny Packham dinner in London on Sunday
CREDIT: Richard Young/REX
dita von teese london
A close up shot of Dita Von Teese’s stunning cutout dress at the Dita Von Teese x Jenny Packham dinner in London on Sunday.
CREDIT: Richard Young/REX

Von Teese finished off her mesmerizing look with a pair glittering white Loubitons — even taking the opportunity to show off her red bottom heels by kicking up her feet for photographers inside the venue.

For those eager to emulate Von Teese’s luxe look, a similar pair of Loubitons are currently available for $745 at Nordstrom.com.

Christian Louboutin Iriza Open Side Pump
Christian Louboutin Iriza open side pump
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Christian Louboutin Iriza Open Side Pump $745
And for a wallet-friendly alternative, these $75 pumps from Jewel by Badgley Mishcka can be also be yours for a fraction of the cost.

Buy: Jewel by Badgley Mishcka Upton $75
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

