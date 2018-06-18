Watch Demi Lovato Rock the Cutest Unicorn Slippers in New Commercial

As an early investor in the company, Demi Lovato revealed her new commercial for pH balanced water brand Core on Instagram last Friday.

In the clip, the singer showcased two sides of herself for her fans and summed things up in the caption by saying, “life is a balancing act.” From her red carpet glam to the star’s laid-back off-duty looks, Lovato revealed how she makes her wardrobe work for whatever comes her way.

On one side she wore white and gray sweatpants with her hair pulled back and the most adorable unicorn slippers on her feet. As someone who is often in heels for award ceremonies and performances, it’s refreshing to see this side of her. For those who want to channel her comfortable footwear at home, a similar pair is available online for $33.98.

Juxtaposed by her cozy look was Lovato in a jet-black power pantsuit featuring classic pointed pumps. Her sleek shoes resembled the affordable Chinese Laundry option below — which is now $59.99 at 25 percent off on Nordstrom.com.

The best part is there’s more where that came from as Lovato created a total of seven videos for the brand.

