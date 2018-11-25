Shoes to Shop from Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale That’s Up to 60 Percent Off

It’s almost Cyber Monday and once again, top department stores and brands have some major savings going on, including Nordstrom.

But there’s no need to wait a day to start shopping — if you’re looking to cop new shoes or a gift for a loved one, the time is now. The Seattle-based department store is already offering markdowns of up to 60 percent off a range of styles, from boots to sneakers and beyond.

To help you get started on your holiday shopping, FN rounded up some of our shoe picks from Nordstrom’s big sale.

1. Stuart Weitzman Eldridge Boot

These classic stretchy black suede pull-on boots featuring an over-the-knee silhouette from Stuart Weitzman are on sale for half off their original price, making them $398.98.

2. Ugg Jerene Boot

Also marked 50 percent off are these cozy, shearling-lined Ugg boots featuring chukka-inspired lacing and a chunky stacked wooden block heel.

3. J.Crew Smoking Slipper

For 60 percent off deal, add these rainbow tweed J.Crew smoking slippers to your cart. The slip-on style is also available in black and burgundy velvet.

4. Steve Madden Sylvie Sandal

While originally priced at $100, these slinky black suede Steve Madden sandals featuring a shiny ball chain trim are now retailing for just $40. Snap them up now for all your holiday celebrations.

5. Sam Edelman Lior Loafer

Also coming in at 60 percent off are these Sam Edelman loafers, featuring polished horse-bit hardware and a trendy pink snake-print leather upper.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

More Products Than Ever Are on Sale This Black Friday