The Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals You Need to Know About

Not burnt out by Black Friday shopping? Cyber Monday is here to help you fill your cart with even more amazing discounts. Below, check out all the best Cyber Monday shoe deals you won’t want to miss.
Adidas
Ends Nov. 26 on Adidas.com:
- Up to 50 percent off select shoe styles for the whole family, including:
-
- Girls Original Stan Smith ($32, was $45)
-
- Women’s EQT Support AD ($55, was $110)
-
- Men’s Original Superstar ($50, was $100)
Amazon
Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.com.
Bloomingdales
Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on Bloomingdales.com.
Converse
Nov. 26-28 on Converse.com:
- 30 percent off seasonal Chuck Taylors sitewide (some exclusions)
- $25 (originally $55-$60), Straightedge Backpack (was $50), and select hoodies and outerwear
Dolce Vita
Nov. 26-30 on Dolcevita.com:
- 20 percent off sale and final sale plus free two-day shipping on all orders with code CYBER20 at checkout
Finish Line
Ends Nov. 27 on Finishline.com:
- 20 percent off sitewide (some exclusions) with code CYBER20, including:
-
- Men’s New Balance 501 ($32 with code, was $70)
-
- Boys Nike Cortez Basic Leather ($40, was $65)
Foot Locker
Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on Footlocker.com. Last year, brands included Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more.
Huckberry
Nov. 26 only on Huckberry.com:
- Up to 20 percent off Glerups indoor/outdoor slippers
Macy’s
Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on macys.com, which are set to start on Nov. 25.
Merrell
Ends Nov. 27 on merrell.com:
- 30 percent off sale styles with code THANKFUL 18
- Up to 60 percent off winter boots
- Up to 60 percent off popular styles, like the Men’s Thermo Shiver 6″ Boot ($60, was $120)
MyTheresa
Nov. 26 only on mytheresa.com:
- Up to 70 percent off seasonal designer offerings with TBA code at checkout.
New Balance
Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on newbalance.com.
Nike
Last year, Nike offered an extra 25 percent off sale styles. We anticipate similar savings this year.
Nordstrom
Ends Nov. 26 on nordstrom.com:
- Up to 60 percent off shoes for the whole family, from brands like Ugg, Vince Camuto, Adidas and more
-
- $70 Vince Camuto Western Booties (was $139)
-
- half off Stuart Weitzman boots (was $798)
-
- $54 Kids Adidas Superstar II (was $80)
-
- $75 Men’s
Puma
Nov. 26 – Nov. 28 on puma.com:
- Nov, 26 only, get 10 percent off sale footwear with the code “CYBERSHOES” and 15 percent off sale apparel with the code “CYBERLOOKS”
- 30 percent off orders with the code “PUMAMONDAY” (some exclusions)
Reebok
Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on reebok.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on saksfifthavenue.com.
Under Armour
Ends Nov. 26 on underarmour.com/outlet:
- $30 off orders of $100 or more with code ARMOUR30
Zappos
Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on zappos.com.
