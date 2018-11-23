Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals You Need to Know About

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
cyber-monday-deals-2018
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Not burnt out by Black Friday shopping? Cyber Monday is here to help you fill your cart with even more amazing discounts. Below, check out all the best Cyber Monday shoe deals you won’t want to miss.

Adidas

Ends Nov. 26 on Adidas.com:

Amazon

Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.com.

Bloomingdales

Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on Bloomingdales.com.

Converse

Nov. 26-28 on Converse.com:

Dolce Vita

 Nov. 26-30 on Dolcevita.com:

  • 20 percent off sale and final sale plus free two-day shipping on all orders with code CYBER20 at checkout

Finish Line

Ends Nov. 27 on Finishline.com:

Foot Locker

Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on Footlocker.com. Last year, brands included Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more.

Huckberry

Nov. 26 only on Huckberry.com:

Macy’s

Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on macys.com, which are set to start on Nov. 25.

Merrell

Ends Nov. 27 on merrell.com:

  • 30 percent off sale styles with code THANKFUL 18
  • Up to 60 percent off winter boots
  • Up to 60 percent off popular styles, like the Men’s Thermo Shiver 6″ Boot ($60, was $120)

MyTheresa

Nov. 26 only on mytheresa.com:

  • Up to 70 percent off seasonal designer offerings with TBA code at checkout.

New Balance

Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on newbalance.com.

Nike

Last year, Nike offered an extra 25 percent off sale styles. We anticipate similar savings this year.

Nordstrom

Ends Nov. 26 on nordstrom.com:

Puma

Nov. 26 – Nov. 28 on puma.com:

  • Nov, 26 only, get 10 percent off sale footwear with the code “CYBERSHOES” and 15 percent off sale apparel with the code “CYBERLOOKS”
  • 30 percent off orders with the code “PUMAMONDAY” (some exclusions)

Reebok

Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on reebok.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on saksfifthavenue.com.

Under Armour

Ends Nov. 26 on underarmour.com/outlet:

  • $30 off orders of $100 or more with code ARMOUR30

Zappos

Stay tuned for official Cyber Monday deals on zappos.com.

Want more?

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Castañer Wedges Are On Sale for $91

9 Must-Have Gifts for Sneaker-Obsessed Teen Boys

The Easiest Women’s Ugg Styles to Gift This Holiday

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad