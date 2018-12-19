7 New Year’s Eve Shoes You Can Actually Dance in

Possibly the biggest gripe about New Year’s Eve parties is hitting the dance floor and suffering through aches, cramps and blisters — all the maladies that come with wearing a pair of sky-high stilettos. But now, there are a ton of chic alternatives available that put the emphasis on comfort from cushioned footbeds to block heels.
And these low-heel styles are as fashionable or sexy as their high-heeled counterparts. Consider a mule in metallic leather for some holiday glam or a brocade boot with bursts of flowers. Since not every party requires formal attire, consider a pair of kicks with faux jewels. Or for those spending a quiet night at home, there are cozy slippers with delicate satin trims.
Here, FN has curated a holiday party shoe wardrobe from brands that specialize on delivering comfort and style — like Vionic, Kate Spade and more. All you need to do is bring the bubbly.
Taryn Rose Madisson Mule
Don’t let the pointed toe scare you — this elegant mule in metallic leather is designed with a cushioned footbed and rubber outsole, then set on a block heel for support.
Yosi Samra Dante Slide
This high-shine silver slide sits on a low walking heel, offering just the right balance between elegance and comfort.
Kate Spade New York Felicia Sneaker
Who says you have to wear a ball gown when attending a New Year’s Eve party? This festive sneaker is the perfect solution with a pair of jeans.
J. Renee Tunatti Boot
A brocade ankle boot with bursts of flowers can easily footnote a pair of gaucho pants or velvet dress. Wear with a pair of color-hued tights.
French Sole Church Loafer
Nothing says New Year’s Eve like lush velvet. This time around it’s used in millennial pink for a square-toe loafer with a satin bow that features a padded insole for all-night comfort.
Vionic Josie Kitten Heel
Pair your favorite little black dress with this classic Vionic pump on a ’50s-inspired kitten heel. These will be one pair of heels you won’t want to kick off at the end of the evening.
Vionic Alice Slipper
For those planning to host a New Year’s celebration at home, step into this shearling-lined slipper with a pretty satin bow.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
Tons of Women’s Uggs Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now
9 Festive Holiday Slippers to Buy Now — Starting at $10
The Chicest Snowboots to Buy This Winter