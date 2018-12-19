7 New Year’s Eve Shoes You Can Actually Dance in

Possibly the biggest gripe about New Year’s Eve parties is hitting the dance floor and suffering through aches, cramps and blisters — all the maladies that come with wearing a pair of sky-high stilettos. But now, there are a ton of chic alternatives available that put the emphasis on comfort from cushioned footbeds to block heels.

And these low-heel styles are as fashionable or sexy as their high-heeled counterparts. Consider a mule in metallic leather for some holiday glam or a brocade boot with bursts of flowers. Since not every party requires formal attire, consider a pair of kicks with faux jewels. Or for those spending a quiet night at home, there are cozy slippers with delicate satin trims.

Here, FN has curated a holiday party shoe wardrobe from brands that specialize on delivering comfort and style — like Vionic, Kate Spade and more. All you need to do is bring the bubbly.

Taryn Rose Madisson Mule

Don’t let the pointed toe scare you — this elegant mule in metallic leather is designed with a cushioned footbed and rubber outsole, then set on a block heel for support.

Taryn Rose Madisson CREDIT: Zappos

Yosi Samra Dante Slide

This high-shine silver slide sits on a low walking heel, offering just the right balance between elegance and comfort.

Yosi Samra Dante CREDIT: Zappos

Kate Spade New York Felicia Sneaker

Who says you have to wear a ball gown when attending a New Year’s Eve party? This festive sneaker is the perfect solution with a pair of jeans.

Kate Spade New York Felicia sneaker. CREDIT: Zappos

J. Renee Tunatti Boot

A brocade ankle boot with bursts of flowers can easily footnote a pair of gaucho pants or velvet dress. Wear with a pair of color-hued tights.

J. Renee Tunatti CREDIT: Zappos

French Sole Church Loafer

Nothing says New Year’s Eve like lush velvet. This time around it’s used in millennial pink for a square-toe loafer with a satin bow that features a padded insole for all-night comfort.

French Sole Church loafer. CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Josie Kitten Heel

Pair your favorite little black dress with this classic Vionic pump on a ’50s-inspired kitten heel. These will be one pair of heels you won’t want to kick off at the end of the evening.

Vionic Josie kitten heel. CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Alice Slipper

For those planning to host a New Year’s celebration at home, step into this shearling-lined slipper with a pretty satin bow.

Vionic Alice slipper. CREDIT: Zappos

