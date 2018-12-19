Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 New Year’s Eve Shoes You Can Actually Dance in

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Barbara Schneider-Levy

Barbara Schneider-Levy

More Stories By Barbara

View All
Kate Spade Felicia Senaker
Kate Spade Felicia Sneaker
CREDIT: Zappos

Possibly the biggest gripe about New Year’s Eve parties is hitting the dance floor and suffering through aches, cramps and blisters — all the maladies that come with wearing a pair of sky-high stilettos. But now, there are a ton of chic alternatives available that put the emphasis on comfort from cushioned footbeds to block heels.

And these low-heel styles are as fashionable or sexy as their high-heeled counterparts. Consider a mule in metallic leather for some holiday glam or a brocade boot with bursts of flowers. Since not every party requires formal attire, consider a pair of kicks with faux jewels. Or for those spending a quiet night at home, there are cozy slippers with delicate satin trims.

Here, FN has curated a holiday party shoe wardrobe from brands that specialize on delivering comfort and style — like Vionic, Kate Spade and more. All you need to do is bring the bubbly.

Taryn Rose Madisson Mule

Don’t let the pointed toe scare you — this elegant mule in metallic leather is designed with a cushioned footbed and rubber outsole, then set on a block heel for support.

Taryn Rose Madisson
Taryn Rose Madisson
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Taryn Rose Madisson $80, was $160
Buy it

Yosi Samra Dante Slide

This high-shine silver slide sits on a low walking heel, offering just the right balance between elegance and comfort.

Yosi Samra Dante
Yosi Samra Dante
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Yosi Samra Dante $118
Buy it

Kate Spade New York Felicia Sneaker

Who says you have to wear a ball gown when attending a New Year’s Eve party? This festive sneaker is the perfect solution with a pair of jeans.

Kate Spade New York Felicia Sneaker 
Kate Spade New York Felicia sneaker.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Kate Spade Felicia Sneaker $118
Buy it

J. Renee Tunatti Boot

A brocade ankle boot with bursts of flowers can easily footnote a pair of gaucho pants or velvet dress. Wear with a pair of color-hued tights.

J. Renee Tunatti
J. Renee Tunatti
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: J. Renee Tunatti $96, was $120
Buy it

French Sole Church Loafer

Nothing says New Year’s Eve like lush velvet. This time around it’s used in millennial pink for a square-toe loafer with a satin bow that features a padded insole for all-night comfort.

French Sole Church Loafer
French Sole Church loafer.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: French Sole Church Loafer $135, was $225
Buy it

Vionic Josie Kitten Heel

Pair your favorite little black dress with this classic Vionic pump on a ’50s-inspired kitten heel. These will be one pair of heels you won’t want to kick off at the end of the evening.

Vionic Josie Kitten Heel
Vionic Josie kitten heel.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Vionic Josie Kitten Heel $140
Buy it

Vionic Alice Slipper

For those planning to host a New Year’s celebration at home, step into this shearling-lined slipper with a pretty satin bow.

Vionic Alice Slipper
Vionic Alice slipper.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Vionic Alice Slipper $100
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Tons of Women’s Uggs Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now

9 Festive Holiday Slippers to Buy Now — Starting at $10

The Chicest Snowboots to Buy This Winter

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad