Best Columbus Day Shoe Sales to Shop This Year — Get Massive Savings

While Black Friday is essentially the mecca of all shopping days for shoe lovers, Columbus Day still has some amazing deals to keep you satisfied in the meantime. Tons of stores are offering massive savings on footwear for men, women and kids timed with the long weekend. Below, find all the ones worth shopping this year.

J.Crew

Take an extra 40 percent off your entire purchase with code “BIG SALE.” Ends Oct. 8.

J.Crew pointed-toe slingback flats in faux snakeskin, originally $138. CREDIT: J. Crew

Macy’s

Get an extra 30 percent off select shoes and 40 percent off when you buy two or more pairs. Use code “BIG” for her and “MENS” for him. Ends Oct. 14.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Gervis chukka boots, originally $90. CREDIT: Macy's

ASOS

Save up to 50 percent off on a range of men and women’s shoes. Valid while supplies last.

Adidas Originals NMD R1, originally $143. CREDIT: ASOS

Saks Fifth Avenue

Take an extra 25 percent off select designer shoe styles as part of the retailer’s Friends and Family sale. Ends Oct. 8.

Schutz Lauanne leather sandals, originally $200. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Clarks

Get 15 percent off your entire purchase using code “FLASH.” Ends Oct. 8.

Clarks Women’s Orabella Ava boots, originally $180.

JC Penney

Get an extra 25 percent off $100 or more and an extra 20% off when you spend under $100 with code “NOWSAVE9.” Ends Oct. 8.

Stafford men’s Bretton dress boots, originally $119. CREDIT: JC Penney

Children’s Place

Save up to 50 percent off children’s shoes sitewide. Ends Oct. 8.

Girls faux fur lace-up metallic Maddy boot, originally $40. CREDIT: Children's Place

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

