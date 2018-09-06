Stylists for Kim Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross and Alison Brie Put Their Spin on Cole Haan Shoes for Fall

Cole Haan is doing some fancy footwork these days, partnering with a trio of fashion insiders for the launch today of its “Stylist Collaboration.”

Three celebrity stylists each reimagined range of iconic Cole Haan women’s silhouettes for a limited-edition 16-style capsule collection that kicks off with an offering of flats.

Karla Welch, who works with Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson and Elisabeth Moss, applied her signature design aesthetic that blends modern minimalism, structured sophistication and effortless cool, for styles that include the Vesta pump, which easily transitions from day to night wear.

Karla Welch does her version of the GRANDEXPLORE All-Terrain. CREDIT: Cole Haan

Erin Walsh, who works with Alison Brie and Thandie Newton, is known for bringing an elegant editor’s eye to each look, used the 3.ZEROGRAND Ruched Ballet Flat as a foundation to integrate her signature playful style.

Simone Harouche, whose resume includes styling the Kardashians and Miley Cyrus, inspired by a range of eras in fashion and history, put her stamp on the GrandExplore All-Terrain Hiker by detailing it for big city wear in basic black.

“We were thrilled to partner with these extraordinary celebrity stylists to reimagine these styles for Fall. The unique approach and point of view each woman brought to the collaboration resulted in a robust collection of Cole Haan styles that have been reinvented for a new generation of Cole Haan female consumers,” said David Maddocks, chief marketing officer and general manager of business development for Cole Haan.

Simone Harouche’s update of the 3.ZEROGRAND oxford. CREDIT: Cole Haan

Erin Walsh noted, “Working with a brand like Cole Haan was wonderfully sensical because they have this classic DNA and are loyal to their customers, but are also not afraid to innovate, and for me that combination is extraordinary. It’s exciting. And, finding the way to tell new stories within the classic is where it gets really fun from a creative point of view.”

The collection retails from $170 to $270 and is available online and in Cole Haan’s New York store in Rockefeller Center, Century City store in Los Angeles, and in select Cole Haan stores in Japan.

