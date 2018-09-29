Non-Cliche Clown Halloween Costume Shoes to Shop for the Whole Family — Starting at Just $35

Whether you’re feeling playful or a little evil this Halloween, a clown costume is your go-to. From traditionally colorful styles to sinister options inspired by the the 2017 re-make of the classic horror film “It,” there are a tons of creative looks to choose from — but your outfit will only be as clever as the shoes you choose to wear with it.

If you’re looking to stand out from the crowd this year, we’ve got you covered. Below, find a range of stylish options for women, men, and kids that go beyond basic balloon-toe shoes. Even better? Many of them can easily be rocked even after the holiday is over.

Pleaser Women’s Evil Clown Shoes

These Victorian-style boots, featuring a maroon-colored jester print and quirky pom poms on the toe, will add an unexpectedly sultry twist to a spooky clown look.

Pleaser women’s evil clown shoes. CREDIT: HalloweenCostumes.com

Enzo Romeo Men’s Leon Dress Shoes

For the guys also looking to the walk on the ghoulish side, these cap toe oxfords with fishnet details are a uniquely sophisticated pick.

Enzo Romeo men’s Leon dress shoes. CREDIT: Amazon

Vans Kids Classic Slip-On

Tots will love to slip into these classic check print Vans, which not only work with a range of jester-inspired looks but are versatile enough to wear in everyday life, too.

Vans Kids classic slip-On. CREDIT: Zappos

Dr. Martens 1460 Junior Delaney Boot

Tap into the colors of the rainbow with this neon pink combat boot, perfect for little ladies eager to rock a whimsical look on Halloween.

Dr. Martens 1460 junior Delaney boot. CREDIT: Zappos

