Ciara Takes Hot Pink to the Next Level at Museum Party With Husband Russell Wilson

It’s not always easy pulling off a bold color like hot pink, but leave it to Ciara to do it effortlessly.

On Wednesday, she attended the Victoria and Albert Museum summer party in London with her husband, Russell Wilson, and the duo hands down stole the show. Her star quarterback was by her side in a sleek black and white tuxedo, while she turned heads in a bright pantsuit.

Russell Wilson looked dapper in black and white tuxedo alongside wife Ciara as she wore a hot pink pant suit at the Victoria and Albert Museum summer party in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Russell Wilson's black dress shoes and Ciara's white pointed pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

To finish off her look, she went in the opposite direction and opted for standout white pointed pumps. Though most of the shoe was covered up by her flared bottoms, they resembled the following budget-friendly Charles by Charles David pair that’s available for purchase at under $100.

Even with the pump’s economical cost, the footwear is still made with a quality cushioned footbed to ensure they enhance conditions for comfort. Considering customers will likely be wearing the heels for long, elegant evenings out, this detail is an absolute must — take a closer look below.

