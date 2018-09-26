Christian Louboutin’s Famous Love Shoes Inspired by Princess Diana Get an Update

Christian Louboutin’s Love collection has been upgraded for 2018. As a reinterpretation of one of his very first designs, this latest capsule by Louboutin sees the introduction of embroidery and graffiti to help spell out “Love.”

And while this iteration includes colorful embellishments and crazy prints on boots, sneakers, ballet flats and bags, the original design was just one simple shoe, inspired by Princess Diana (who died Aug. 31, 1997).

Christian Louboutin’s 2018 Love flats (L) and the 1992 version, which were inspired by Princess Diana. CREDIT: Courtesy image

It was 1992, and after seeing a photo of Princess Diana, the designer dreamed up a pair of shoes that would make her smile.

“She was looking at her feet, and I thought she looked so sad,” he remembered. “I thought it would be nice for her to have something to make her smile when she looked at her feet.”

He then created a pair of black suede shoes featuring the word “love” with “lo” on one foot and “ve” on the other in red patent leather and has been making various capsules ever since.

Shop standout styles from the new collection below.





And click through the gallery to see the rest of the 2018 Love collection, which is available for purchase on ChristianLouboutin.com.

