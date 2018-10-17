5 of the Coziest Women’s Slippers You’ll Want to Wear ASAP

Can’t find your slippers amidst all the dust bunnies under your bed? It might be a sign you need to buy a new pair.
Whether you’re looking for some cozy knit socks to wear fireside or an upscale mule designed for at-home entertaining, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks for nearly any occasion. Below, shop a wardrobe of slipper styles that will take you from a Sunday afternoon curled up on the couch to playing hostess.
Charlotte Olympia Kitty Slippers
You’ll start purring in this kitten slipper done in silky velvet and set on a gold heel — a fun way to welcome guests for holiday cocktail parties.
Marni Satin Slipper
This snipped-toe slipper with signature buckle is detailed in electric blue satin for a chic alternative to a pair of fluffy scuffs.
Woolrich Grand Lodge Slipper
Cozy up this winter in this wool-blend bootie that warps the ankle in sumptuous faux fur, then add a pair of fleece leggings for an indoor-outdoor look.
Toni Pons Mysen Faux Fur Lined Espadrille
The classic wool slipper is given a whimsical touch with a stitched feline and paw design added to the vamp.
Vionic Alice Velvet Slipper
Exchange your pink bunny slippers for these sophisticated velvet moccasins, featuring a faux shearling footbed and durable rubber bottom for walking outdoors.
Acorn Slouch Boot
There’s nothing cozier than a pair of knee-high slippers done in a blend of rag and berber wool. Plus, this pair is made extra comfortable with a cushioned footbed and slip-resistant sole.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
