5 Stores Where You Can Buy Cheap Shoes for Halloween

By Ella Chochrek
boots for harley quinn halloween costume
Amazon has tons of affordable shoes to shop for Halloween, including these Harley Quinn-inspired boots from Fly Costume.
Finding shoes that work perfectly with a costume can be tricky — especially when you’re trying to stay on budget.

There are, however, a number of cheap clothing and accessories retailers that have special Halloween shops during the fall months. And if you’re looking for a pair of strappy sandals or thigh-high boots to complete a look, these stores have many offerings, as well.

H&M 

H&M offers a ton of shoes that won’t break the bank, and the retailer has a dedicated Halloween section on its website.

Most of H&M’s costumes are pretty simple (like a unicorn onesie, skeleton-printed jersey dress, or flirty football uniform), but among the brand’s offerings are simple boots that would complete a variety of looks.

H&M Chelsea Boots
H&M chelsea boots.
Target

A go-to store for all things cheap, Target offers a variety of Halloween costumes. Whether you’re looking for embellished gladiator sandals to go with a toga, sparkly red slippers to complete a “Wizard of Oz” look or black and white saddle shoes to pair with a poodle skirt, Target has you covered.

Forever 21 

Like H&M, Forever 21 offers cheap, simple costume options — but this popular retailer has a wider variety of options, especially as far as shoes go. Forever 21 offers a variety of sultry sandals and crazy platforms to top off club-appropriate Halloween costumes.

Walmart 

Walmart offers a similar selection of costumes to Target (including the same ruby red slippers), and it can be a one-stop shop for all Halloween needs. Wal-Mart has everything from witchy pointy-toed booties to fairylike embellished heels to whimsical “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired shoes.

Amazon

Amazon is already probably your go-to for everything you need in life, so it only makes sense that the online retailer has your Halloween shoe needs met, too. In addition to offering a range of stylish costumes for all ages and sizes, the retailer carries tons of themed shoes (like this cool Harley Quinn-esque option) to complete any getup, as well as some Halloween-inspired footwear styles to help you proudly rep the holiday all month long.

As an added bonus, prime members receive two day shipping on all orders — making Amazon an especially great option if you tend to wait until the last minute to purchase your costume.

Fly Costume Cosplay Pleather Shoes
Fly Costume cosplay pleather shoes.
