5 Stores Where You Can Buy Cheap Shoes for Halloween

Finding shoes that work perfectly with a costume can be tricky — especially when you’re trying to stay on budget.

There are, however, a number of cheap clothing and accessories retailers that have special Halloween shops during the fall months. And if you’re looking for a pair of strappy sandals or thigh-high boots to complete a look, these stores have many offerings, as well.

H&M

H&M offers a ton of shoes that won’t break the bank, and the retailer has a dedicated Halloween section on its website.

Most of H&M’s costumes are pretty simple (like a unicorn onesie, skeleton-printed jersey dress, or flirty football uniform), but among the brand’s offerings are simple boots that would complete a variety of looks.

H&M chelsea boots. CREDIT: H&M

Target

A go-to store for all things cheap, Target offers a variety of Halloween costumes. Whether you’re looking for embellished gladiator sandals to go with a toga, sparkly red slippers to complete a “Wizard of Oz” look or black and white saddle shoes to pair with a poodle skirt, Target has you covered.

Forever 21

Like H&M, Forever 21 offers cheap, simple costume options — but this popular retailer has a wider variety of options, especially as far as shoes go. Forever 21 offers a variety of sultry sandals and crazy platforms to top off club-appropriate Halloween costumes.

Walmart

Walmart offers a similar selection of costumes to Target (including the same ruby red slippers), and it can be a one-stop shop for all Halloween needs. Wal-Mart has everything from witchy pointy-toed booties to fairylike embellished heels to whimsical “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired shoes.

Amazon

Amazon is already probably your go-to for everything you need in life, so it only makes sense that the online retailer has your Halloween shoe needs met, too. In addition to offering a range of stylish costumes for all ages and sizes, the retailer carries tons of themed shoes (like this cool Harley Quinn-esque option) to complete any getup, as well as some Halloween-inspired footwear styles to help you proudly rep the holiday all month long.

As an added bonus, prime members receive two day shipping on all orders — making Amazon an especially great option if you tend to wait until the last minute to purchase your costume.

Fly Costume cosplay pleather shoes. CREDIT: Amazon

Want More?

5 Fun Halloween Costumes for Expectant Mothers — Starting at Just $4

The Coolest Halloween Costumes for Kids — All Under $50

5 Sassy Women’s Shoes to Wear With a Cat Costume