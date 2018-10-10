5 Hottest Kids’ Character Shoes Your Tot Will Want to Wear 24/7

When it comes to must-have shoe collaborations for kids, the entertainment world continues to deliver. From blockbuster movies and cartoons to trendy toy-inspired picks, here are six of the buzziest collabs your mini-me can rock right now. Bonus, some of the styles are made for adults, too.

Fashion’s favorite feline and her famous friends have been given the Chuck Taylor treatment. Converse’s must-have capsule includes low-top and high-top styles for kids and grownups.

In honor of the newest installment in the classic Star Wars saga, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Ugg has beamed out a series of chukka-style boots inspired by the Millennium Falcon starship. The boots come packaged in a special-edition box lined with tissue paper showcasing original film artwork — lightsaber not included.

Marvel’s iconic super heroes got super-sized. This summer, Vans churned out an epic, 70-plus-piece licensed collection for kids and adults, spanning a bevy of blockbuster franchises including “Avengers,” “Black Panther,” “Deadpool” and “Iron Man.”

Serving up some serious nostalgia, the late British author Roger Hargreaves’ beloved Little Miss and Mr. Men book characters — made famous in the 1970s and 1980s — are starring on a fall ’18 kids’ collection from Native. Little Miss Chatterbox, Mr. Bump and other familiar faces are featured.

Disney mania swept the shoe world this year, with several major brands serving up special kids’ collections starring Mickey Mouse, the princesses and more. Among the highlights, Toms dug deep into the entertainment giant’s storied film archives to create a charming capsule of sneakers featuring vintage, never-before-seen sketches from such classics as “Snow White” and “Cinderella.”

