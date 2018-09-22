5 Sassy Women’s Shoes to Wear With a Cat Costume

Need an easy costume for Halloween this year? A cat is going to be your best bet. It’s one of the go-to costumes that is most likely already part of your everyday wardrobe, too.

Take a little black dress for instance. Pair that with cat ears, draw on some whiskers and there you have it.

And you can make the look as extreme or as simple as you’d like. Feeling sassy? Go for a full-on latex body suit and a bold red lip to channel Catwoman. (Hint: Check out Halle Berry or Michelle Pfeiffer’s rendition of the comic book character.)

For some sleek footwear options to complete any feline-friendly costume, shop our top catty selections, below.

Sam Edelman Tatiana Block Heels

Switch up the typical cat costume and pair these pointed-toe block heel pumps with a leopard-print dress. Plus, you’ll be comfortable all night thanks to a stacked heel.





Touch Ups Queenie Platform Sandals

These patent leather platform sandals are essential for a Catwoman suit and will definitely make you feel on theme.





Vince Camuto Savilla Pumps

Vince Camuto’s patent pumps are a wardrobe staple that would work with any type of cat costume, and you can wear these for essentially any occasion outside of Halloween.





Guess Orianna Thigh-High Boots

Thigh-high leather stiletto boots make an excellent choice. Pair with an oversized sweater or tee, accessorize with a cat ears headband and you’re good to go.





5. Coach Lexi Mary Janes

If you anticipate being on your feet all night, opt for flats to stay comfortable. These Mary Janes by Coach with surely complement a kitty costume, complete with a black tulle skirt and tail.





