Shop the ‘Sex and the City’ Shoes Carrie Bradshaw Wore Over the Years

It’s well-known that Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe style is pretty spectacular. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character got to rock an assortment of amazing of Manolo Blahniks, Jimmy Choos and Louboutins throughout “Sex and the City’s” six-year run. And if you’ve always wanted to cop her footwear, you’re at the right place.

Honoring the iconic series’ 20th anniversary, FN rounded up some of Carrie’s shoes throughout the years and found where you can purchase either the exact pair she wore in the show or a similar style.

While she’s known for her out-there high-heels, even Carrie Bradshaw opted for comfortable footwear from time to time, like these classic Dr. Scholl’s sandals featuring its signature square buckle detail and wood midsole. SJP wore the silhouette in light purple on the steps of her apartment here. Shop the look in red.

Dr. Scholl's Original Exercise sandal worn by Carrie Bradshaw. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Who could forget when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) appropriately proposed to Carrie with a stunning royal blue satin crystal buckle-embellished Hangisi pump? The scene from the “Sex and the City” movie was unforgettable, and so are the shoes. Pick up the same style for just under $1,000 below.

In another classic Carrie outfit, a navy pinstripe suit featuring cropped trousers gives way to pointy-toed white pumps. You can add a similar silhouette courtesy of Manolo Blahnik to your cart.

SJP filing "SATC" in Greenwich Village in 2001. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Channel Carrie this summer with these simple white strappy slingbacks, also from Manolo Blahnik. Below, Carrie styles her open-toed heels with a printed skirt and jacket and white cropped shirt. How would you wear them?

Carrie Bradshaw CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Way before Kim Kardashian and the rest of Hollywood sported the clear shoe trend, Carrie wore transparent embellished sandals with a curve-hugging white dress. Shop Kanye West’s Yeezy PVC mules to get the look.

Carrie Bradshaw wearing plastic pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

3 Times Sarah Jessica Parker Stepped Out Looking Like Carrie Bradshaw

Sarah Jessica Parker Literally Gets on Her Hands and Knees to Help Sell Her Shoes