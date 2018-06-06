Check Out the New FN!

Shop the ‘Sex and the City’ Shoes Carrie Bradshaw Wore Over the Years

By Allie Fasanella
sex and the city
Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City."
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s well-known that Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe style is pretty spectacular. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character got to rock an assortment of amazing of Manolo Blahniks, Jimmy Choos and Louboutins throughout “Sex and the City’s” six-year run. And if you’ve always wanted to cop her footwear, you’re at the right place.

Honoring the iconic series’ 20th anniversary, FN rounded up some of Carrie’s shoes throughout the years and found where you can purchase either the exact pair she wore in the show or a similar style.

While she’s known for her out-there high-heels, even Carrie Bradshaw opted for comfortable footwear from time to time, like these classic Dr. Scholl’s sandals featuring its signature square buckle detail and wood midsole. SJP wore the silhouette in light purple on the steps of her apartment here. Shop the look in red.

Dr. Scholl's Original Exercise Sandal
Dr. Scholl's Original Exercise sandal worn by Carrie Bradshaw.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Dr. Scholl's Original Exercise sandal

Buy: Dr. Scholl's Exercise Sandal $88
Buy it

Who could forget when Mr. Big (Chris Noth) appropriately proposed to Carrie with a stunning royal blue satin crystal buckle-embellished Hangisi pump? The scene from the “Sex and the City” movie was unforgettable, and so are the shoes. Pick up the same style for just under $1,000 below.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, carrie bradshaw, mr. big, sex and the city movie
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps

Buy: Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Pumps $995
Buy it

In another classic Carrie outfit, a navy pinstripe suit featuring cropped trousers gives way to pointy-toed white pumps. You can add a similar silhouette courtesy of Manolo Blahnik to your cart.

sarah jessica parker, sex and the city
SJP filing "SATC" in Greenwich Village in 2001.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

manolo blahnik bb pump

Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB Pump $625
Buy it

Channel Carrie this summer with these simple white strappy slingbacks, also from Manolo Blahnik. Below, Carrie styles her open-toed heels with a printed skirt and jacket and white cropped shirt. How would you wear them?

carrie bradshaw, sarah jessica parker, sex and the city
Carrie Bradshaw
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik Callasli Patent Leather Slingback Sandal

Way before Kim Kardashian and the rest of Hollywood sported the clear shoe trend, Carrie wore transparent embellished sandals with a curve-hugging white dress. Shop Kanye West’s Yeezy PVC mules to get the look.

carrie bradshaw, sarah jessica parker, sex and the city
Carrie Bradshaw wearing plastic pumps.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

 

yeezy pvc mule

Buy: Yeezy PVC mules $650
Buy it

 

