Cardi B. Rocks This Season’s ‘It-Heels’ at the 2018 MTV VMAs — Here’s How to Get the Look

At Monday’s night VMA Awards, all eyes were on Cardi B. as she made her first public appearance since giving birth to baby Kulture. But between the rapper’s surprisingly short new pixie cut and comical opening speech (in which she tricked fans into thinking she was carrying her baby on stage), you may have just missed what was happening below her knees.

Worn with a custom-made Azzi & Osta gown, the 25-year-old sported the coveted “G-Heel” from Italian luxury label Giuseppe Zanotti. The patent leather sandals, which have also been rocked by the likes of Heidi Klum and Dakota Fanning, retail for $825 and feature a lightening bolt accent on the heel and sleek stiletto sculpted to form the letter “G” — an homage to the designer’s namesake.

While the shoes are from the brand’s spring 2018 capsule collection, they’re available in three fall-ready hues (black, red and silver) perfect for complementing any cool-weather outfit. And as if you needed any more incentive to shop the shoes, the red version is currently on sale for $627.

Sizes are already selling out, though, so you’ll want to act fast. Below, shop the celebrity-approved look — as well as a new mule iteration of the style — before they’re both gone.

Giuseppe Zanotti G-Heel.

Giuseppe Zanotti G-Heel. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

Want More?

Kylie Jenner & More Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2018 MTV VMAs

J-Lo Wore a Nearly $10,000 Look — That Doesn’t Even Include Her Jewelry

7 Beautiful Bow Shoes to Shop For Fall