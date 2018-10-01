9 Shoe Brands That Support Breast Cancer Awareness All Month Long

Breast Cancer Awareness Month starts today, with a range of retailers creating special campaigns to raise awareness around the cause and funds for research initiatives.

From brand new sneaker launches to tried and true charitable styles, these shoe brands are doing their part this year to help find a cure.

Crocs

Crocs has partnered with the Susan G. Comen foundation on a limited-edition collection, including a revamped version of the Classic Clog and shoe charm featuring Susan G. Comen’s iconic pink Running Ribbon logo. Today through Nov. 2, Crocs will donate $3 for each pair of Komen-licensed Classic Clogs sold and 25 cent for every Komen-licensed Jibbitz charm sold, with a minimum donation of $50,000. Both items will be available at Crocs.com and in select stores nationwide.

Crocs Classic Susan G. Komen Clog. CREDIT: Crocs

Also working with the the Susan G. Comen foundation, New Balance has a line of breast cancer awareness apparel and shoes that can be shopped year-round. Called Lace up for the Cause, the selection includes a range of running, training and cleat styles for men and women adorned with pink. Five percent of the sale of each product will be contributed to the foundation, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $500,000.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi Pink Ribbon. CREDIT: New Balance

Saucony

This year, Saucony is supporting breast cancer with a limited edition “Unity” iteration of the Kinvara 9 running shoe. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the sale of the shoe will go to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation towards research into the causes and treatment of breast cancer. Retailing for $120, the Unity sneaker is available in men’s and women’s sizes and will be shoppable on Saucony.com as long as supplies last until the end of October.

Saucony Unity Kinvara 9. CREDIT: Saucony

The Walking Company

Kicking off its eighth annual Walking for Hope campaign, The Walking Company is back this year with its Pink Ribbon Collection to help find a cure for breast cancer. The retailer plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the purchase of all ABEO shoes and accessories on its site and in stores to charities involved in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment. Since 2011, the brand has donated over $875,000 to the City of Hope and a range of other health-related charities.

The Walking Company ABEO Alvena. CREDIT: The Walking Company

Mizuno

Mizuno has teamed up wth Fleet Feet to raise money for breast cancer research with the new BCRF Waveknit R2. For every pair of shoes sold at Fleet Street stores and Mizuno.com, the “Project Zero” duo will donate $10 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The style, which comes in a blue version for men and pink version for women, features a sleek sock-like upper, large crash pad for a softer landing and retails for $130.

Mizuno women’s WaveKnit R2. CREDIT: Mizuno

SAS

In honor of the special month, San Antonio-based label SAS shoes has released two of its most popular footwear styles in pink: the sporty Pampa sandal and athleisure-inspired Marnie sneaker. The retailer will be donating $15,000 to the American Cancer Society, regardless of how many limited edition shoes are actually sold.

SAS Pampa LTD. CREDIT: SAS Shoes

Durango

Durango is continuing its Pink Ribbon Lady boot campaign this year, with a percentage of the sales from the boot being donated to the Stephanie Spielman Fund and Komen Foundation. The Ohio-based label will donate up to $35,000 annually to the charities.

Durango Stefanie Spielman women’s western boot. CREDIT: Durango

Sam Edelman

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation will also be the recipient of Sam Edelman’s charity fundraiser. Twenty percent of proceeds from the pink Tinsley boot bought at Samedelman.com or in stores will benefit the foundation in the month of October.

Sam Edelman Tinsley rubber rain boot. CREDIT: Sam Edelman

FitFlop

FitFlop has joined forces with QVC’s FFANY Shoes on Sale — the footwear industry’s largest fundraising event that’s raised over $53 million for cancer research over the past 24 years — to create the UberKnit Slip-on sneaker. The style will retail on QVC.com for half the manufacturer’s suggested price of $100, with a minimum of 80 percent of that purchase price donated to leading breast cancer research and education institutions like the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and more.

FitFlop UberKnit slip-on sneakers. CREDIT: FitFlop

