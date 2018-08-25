Huge Back-to-School Deals on Boys’ Shoes That You Can Score Now

It’s not too late to score some sweet back-to-school shoe deals for your kids. As Labor Day draws near, retailers are ramping up their efforts to entice shoppers with huge price drops on some of the hottest styles of the season. Because we know your to-do list is already a mile long, we’ve done the legwork for you. Here are details on some of the best deals and where to score them:

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Macy’s has slashed the price of this popular running shoe style by nearly 40 percent. The sleek design features a lightweight stretch-knit upper, an injected Phylon midsole and a Max Air unit for responsiveness in the heel.

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Skechers Techtronix Direct Current

Skechers’ sporty Techtronix Direct Current kicks, featured in a cool blue and orange combo, are marked down to $39.99 from $49.99 at Kohl’s. Use the code 15FORSUMMER for an additional 15 percent off your online purchase until Aug. 29.

Skechers Techtronix Direct Current

Vans Era 59

Always in style, Vans’ classic Era 59 lace-up sneakers are on sale for $27.99 at Zappos. Score them in cream, the perfect goes-with-anything shade.

Vans Era 59 CREDIT: Zappos

Elements by Nina Brandon High-top

A steal at $25 (Nordstrom has it marked down from $49), this versatile high-top style pairs equally well with casual and dressier outfits.

Elements by Nina Brandon hightop

Timberland Toddle Tracks 6-Inch Boot

Perfect for cooler autumn days, Timberland’s stylishly rugged Toddle Tracks boot features a classic lace-up hiker silhouette built on a sporty, sneaker-inspired rubber bottom. Available in several colors, the dark brown shade is on sale for $42.99 at Zappos.

Timberland Toddle Tracks 6-inch boot

Under Armour Rave 2

Offered in a rainbow of sporty colors, Under Armour’s Rave 2 kids’ running shoe is on sale for $39.98 (a price drop of more than 25 percent) at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Performance features include a mesh upper with synthetic overlays for breathable ventilation and a full-length EVA midsole to promote cushioned landings and explosive takeoffs.

Under Armour Rave 2

Adidas N-5923

The white version of Adidas’ quintessentially retro N-5923 jogger is discounted to $29.99 from $54.99 at Journeys. Fitted with an all-mesh upper and the brand’s signature serrated stripes, the shoe will freshen up any school wardrobe.

