The Ultimate Back to School Outfit Guide for Boys

By Samantha Peters
elementary school outfit
CREDIT: Nordstrom/Nordstrom/Zappos

The start of school is less than a month away — and along with all the pencils and binders your little (or not so little) guy will need, he’ll also want to rock the perfect outfit on his first day. Whether he’s entering the classroom for the first time ever or now practically a young man, we’ve rounded up some stylish looks for boys to help him stay confident and comfortable on campus.

Below, shop options from Nordstrom, Target, Old Navy and more.

If He’s in Pre-school 

preschool outfit for boys

With all the tumbling and climbing he’ll be doing, he’ll need an outfit that complements his active day. A soft henley top paired with adjustable khaki shorts and velcro runners certainly fit the bill.

Buy: Pocket Henley for Toddler Boys $8
Buy: Cat & Jack Toddler Denim Shorts $10
Buy: Plae Ty Sneaker $54.95 - $59.95
If He’s in Elementary School (Grades K-5)

elementary school outfit

A layered look will not only keep him warm on chiller days, but also earn him major style points. Mixing patterns in the same color family is another great way to stand out from the crowd; this car-print top and classic pair of Vans will easily help him nail the often hard-to-achieve aesthetic.

Buy: Tea Collection Layer T-Shirt $29.50
Buy: Joe's Brixton Stretch Jeans $25
Buy: Vans Kids Classic Slip-Ons $35
If He’s in Middle School (Grades 6-8)

middle school boys outfit

Pairing sporty and polished pieces together creates a looks that’s refined yet not overly formal.  Keep it classic with an elevated white button-down and chinos to let a vibrant pair of kicks take center stage.

Buy: Dragstone Woven Shirt $45
Buy: Volcom Chino Shorts $30
Buy: Nike Air Max Sequent 80 $80
If He’s in High School (Grades 9-12)

high school look for boys

Plaid is one of the most enduring fall trends, and it’s back again to dominate his wardrobe this season. A mustard-colored option pairs nicely with forest green slacks and and some chukko boots. For a slightly more casual look, he can leave the top unbuttoned and wear his favorite tee underneath.

Buy: Insight Button-Down Shirt $79
Buy: Dickies 874 Straight Pant $49
Buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Desert Sun $79.99
