The Ultimate Back to School Outfit Guide for Boys

The start of school is less than a month away — and along with all the pencils and binders your little (or not so little) guy will need, he’ll also want to rock the perfect outfit on his first day. Whether he’s entering the classroom for the first time ever or now practically a young man, we’ve rounded up some stylish looks for boys to help him stay confident and comfortable on campus.

Below, shop options from Nordstrom, Target, Old Navy and more.

If He’s in Pre-school

With all the tumbling and climbing he’ll be doing, he’ll need an outfit that complements his active day. A soft henley top paired with adjustable khaki shorts and velcro runners certainly fit the bill.

If He’s in Elementary School (Grades K-5)

A layered look will not only keep him warm on chiller days, but also earn him major style points. Mixing patterns in the same color family is another great way to stand out from the crowd; this car-print top and classic pair of Vans will easily help him nail the often hard-to-achieve aesthetic.

If He’s in Middle School (Grades 6-8)

Pairing sporty and polished pieces together creates a looks that’s refined yet not overly formal. Keep it classic with an elevated white button-down and chinos to let a vibrant pair of kicks take center stage.

If He’s in High School (Grades 9-12)

Plaid is one of the most enduring fall trends, and it’s back again to dominate his wardrobe this season. A mustard-colored option pairs nicely with forest green slacks and and some chukko boots. For a slightly more casual look, he can leave the top unbuttoned and wear his favorite tee underneath.

Want more?

Shop the Freshest Back-to-School Shoes for Kids

5 Essential Shoes for Boys Ready to Head Back-to-School

5 Best Deals From Reebok’s Huge Buy One Get One Free Sale — Savings That Will Blow Your Mind