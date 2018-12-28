The Top Money-Saving Shoe Deals From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Christmas may be over, but you still have a chance to nab stellar deals on footwear styles you’ve been eyeing all year long. As part of its half-yearly sale, Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off on sneakers, boots and more from fan-favorite brands like Nike and Ugg.

The sale only lasts until Jan. 2, so you’ll want to act fast. Below, shop our favorite picks from the sale before they’re gone.

Hunter Original Tall Adjustable-Back Rainboot

These lilac-colored Hunter boots will add a pop of color to any rainy day ensemble. Down from $160, the pair is now $106.

Hunter Original Tall adjustable-back waterproof rainboot.

Tory Burch Liana Embellished Medallion Pump

A manageable block heel and eye-catching embellishments make these Tory Burch pumps the perfect mix of comfort and style. Originally $328, they’re now 33 percent off.

Tory Burch Liana embellished medallion pump.

Nike Epic React Flyknit

One of of FN’s best-selling sneakers, the Nike Epic React Flyknit offers a form-fitting, lightweight upper and Epic React technology for a plush ride underfoot. Reduced from $160, the look now starts at $113.

Nike Epic React Flyknit

Leith Macee Bootie

Make a bold statement in a pair of red ankle booties like this option from Leith. Originally $100, it’s now $40.

Leith Macee bootie.

Vince Camuto Kochelda Over-the-Knee Boot

An essential wardrobe staple, these tall boots from Vince Camuto have been reduced from $240 to $130.

Vince Camuto Kochelda over-the-knee boot.

Ugg Daelynn Boot

In case you haven’t stocked up on Ugg boots for the season, this adorable bow-accented style is down from $190 to $120.

Ugg Daelynn boot.

J.Crew Pointed-Toe Slide

Featuring a luxe velvet finish and easy slip-on silhouette, these versatile slides work for both the office and more casual occasions. Originally $138, the pair is now $85.

J.Crew pointed-toe slide sandal.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The Best 2018 Year-End Shoe Sales to Shop ASAP

How to Remove Salt Stains From Winter Boots

Shop Seven of Meghan Markle’s Most Popular Shoes of 2018