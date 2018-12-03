7 Women’s Shoes That Make Foolproof Gifts

Buying shoes as a gift might seem tricky. Even if you have her taste nailed down, size can be an issue. But if there’s an opportunity to peek inside her shoe to check for size, buying footwear might be simpler than you think.

While it’s advisable to stay away from styles (like pumps) that require a precise fit, there are less risky options such as slippers, flip-flops and rainboots that offer a more relaxed silhouette.

Here, FN has done the shopping for you with a range of foolproof styles that make great gifts — from options perfect for a day spent curled up by the fire to those that will help elevate her exercise regime.

Acorn Slouch Boot

This checkered slipper sock features a cushioned footbed to keep you comfy and a slip-resistant indoor-outdoor bottom for added versatility.

Patricia Green Mt. Hood

Spread the cheer in this plush pink shearling slipper that has plenty of plush cushioning underfoot.

Patricia Green Mt. Hood slipper. CREDIT: Zappos

Joules Mid Molly Welly

Let some pretty flowers brighten up a rainy day with a midcalf waterproof boot decorated with pink bouquets.

Joules Mid Molly welly. CREDIT: Zappos

Skechers Ultra Flex High Reach

This soft knit sneaker moves with you, while a memory foam footbed makes any workout more comfortable.

Skechers Ultra Flex High Reach CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic High Tide Platform Sandal

The flip-flop is updated with a dual-density midsole for comfort and molded EVA contoured footbed for arch support.

Vionic High Tide platform sandal. CREDIT: Vionic

Foldable Travel Ballet Flat Roll Up Slipper

Compact, stylish and ultracomfortable, these flats are a must for the lady who’s always on the go. They easily fit in a purse for those times she’ll want to swap out her pointy-toe stilettos. And because they roll up, they pack well in a suitcase, perfect for travels and weekend getaways.

Silky Toes foldable travel ballet flat. CREDIT: Amazon

Birkenstock Arizona

This colorful sandal is easily adjusted with a buckle close and can be worn year-round with socks for extra warmth.

Birkenstock Arizona CREDIT: Zappos

