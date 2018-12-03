Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Women’s Shoes That Make Foolproof Gifts

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Barbara Schneider-Levy

Barbara Schneider-Levy

More Stories By Barbara

View All
Patricia Green Mt. Hood slipper
Patricia Green Mt. Hood slipper
CREDIT: Zappos

Buying shoes as a gift might seem tricky. Even if you have her taste nailed down, size can be an issue. But if there’s an opportunity to peek inside her shoe to check for size, buying footwear might be simpler than you think.

While it’s advisable to stay away from styles (like pumps) that require a precise fit, there are less risky options such as slippers, flip-flops and rainboots that offer a more relaxed silhouette.

Here, FN has done the shopping for you with a range of foolproof styles that make great gifts — from options perfect for a day spent curled up by the fire to those that will help elevate her exercise regime.

Acorn Slouch Boot

This checkered slipper sock features a cushioned footbed to keep you comfy and a slip-resistant indoor-outdoor bottom for added versatility.

Acorn Slouch Boot
Acorn slouch boot.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Acorn Slouch Boot $60
Buy it

Patricia Green Mt. Hood

Spread the cheer in this plush pink shearling slipper that has plenty of plush cushioning underfoot.

Patricia Green Mt. Hood
Patricia Green Mt. Hood slipper.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Patricia Green Mt. Hood $84
Buy it

Joules Mid Molly Welly

Let some pretty flowers brighten up a rainy day with a midcalf waterproof boot decorated with pink bouquets.

Joules Mid Molly Welly
Joules Mid Molly welly.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Joules Mid Molly Welly $73
Buy it

Skechers Ultra Flex High Reach

This soft knit sneaker moves with you, while a memory foam footbed makes any workout more comfortable.

Skechers Ultra Flex High Reach
Skechers Ultra Flex High Reach
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Skechers Ultra Flex High Reach $120
Buy it

Vionic High Tide Platform Sandal

The flip-flop is updated with a dual-density midsole for comfort and molded EVA contoured footbed for arch support.

Vionic High Tide Platform Sandal
Vionic High Tide platform sandal.
CREDIT: Vionic
Buy: Vionic Tompkin $70
Buy it

Foldable Travel Ballet Flat Roll Up Slipper

Compact, stylish and ultracomfortable, these flats are a must for the lady who’s always on the go. They easily fit in a purse for those times she’ll want to swap out her pointy-toe stilettos. And because they roll up, they pack well in a suitcase, perfect for travels and weekend getaways.

Silky Toes Foldable Travel Ballet Flat
Silky Toes foldable travel ballet flat.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Silky Toes Foldable Travel Ballet… $10
buy it

Birkenstock Arizona

This colorful sandal is easily adjusted with a buckle close and can be worn year-round with socks for extra warmth.

Birkenstock Arizona
Birkenstock Arizona
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Birkenstock Arizona $110
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Fore more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

Want more?

7 Fitness Gifts for the First-Time Mom

Everyone in Your Family Will Want These $15 Sock Advent Calendars From Target

These $29 Microwavable Slippers Will Keep Your Feet Cozy All Winter Long

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad